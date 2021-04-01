Northern Ireland poet and composer combine to make film about lockdown life

A Belfast-based composer and a local poet have combined their creative skills to make a short film about life and love in lockdown and how the power of the arts can unite in unprecedented times.

Kyron Bourke, who is also a singer and actor, was inspired to write a script by his friend Eileen T O’Neill’s poetry, penned about the pandemic and its effect on everyday life.

Eileen, who comes from Belfast, but now lives in Cheshire, sent her poetry to Kyron during the first lockdown. He then decided to turn the poems into songs. As this process evolved, Kyron began to toy with the idea of writing a film script about a collaboration between a poet and composer who are unable to meet because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The result is a 30-minute movie, No Explanation, which explores the online writing process between the pair, with the omnipresent threat of illness and death weaving through the narrative.

The story is told through music and glimpses of emails exchanged between the couple, with Kyron playing the jazz musician and actress/singer Maeve Smyth portraying the poet.

Kyron, who has previously written for theatre, said: “My friend Eileen comes from Belfast but is living in Macclesfield and during lockdown, she was sending me poems she had written about the pandemic.

“I started to put music to them then about halfway through this process, I got the idea to write a script for the stage. But then I thought ‘what stage?’

Story: Kyron Bourke

“A lot of people were making films in lockdown so I got in touch with a local production company, Je Suis le Cat, who’ve made some great music videos, and we decided to go ahead with a short film.”

Kyron was allocated two small grants from the Northern Ireland Arts Council and Dillon Bass and with filmmakers, Ryan O’Neill and Marie Clare Cushinan on board, he approached Rhiann Jeffrey to direct his short.

The film is set in Belfast and features stunning shots of the city’s skyline, the Harland & Wolff cranes and the now-quiet Cathedral Quarter. It also includes news footage about the pandemic and shots of empty classrooms, places of worship and entertainment venues.

Much of the filming was done internally when lockdown restrictions were temporarily lifted and the two main characters are seen contacting each other remotely as they collaborate on a music/poetry project.

Kyron said: “My partner had Covid last April and when she got through it, that really galvanised me, once I knew we were all OK.

“I’d had a few shows coming up that were cancelled so I really needed another creative outlet. It’s been so tough for musicians with no demand for our work. Some have become quite depressed; others creative but it’s definitely been strange not having the phone ringing with offers of work.

“With Eileen sending me her poetry, that sowed the germ of an idea but it was weird having to do everything remotely.

“Quite a few of the songs were recorded on a mobile phone with a mic hanging in the middle of the room. Music producer Stephen Dunwoody then mixed and mastered the songs.”

Kyron is now hoping to enter No Explanation into a number of film festivals and also intends to turn it into a stage production later down the line. “Making the film was a real learning curve but we got round all the challenges and I’m really pleased with how it turned out,” he said.