Northern Ireland’s 2022 film and TV year in review: From Bloodlands to Northman... a great year for NI screen industry

Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Frances (Alison Oliver) in episode 10 of Conversations with Friends. Photo by Enda Bowe/Hulu)

Alexander Skarsgård stars in 'The Northman'. Picture by Aidan Monaghan / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

It’s been another stellar year for Northern Ireland’s screen industry – with highlights including the series finale of Derry Girls, the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends and historical action film The Northman.

With big name productions from Netflix and the BBC choosing Northern Ireland as their filming location, content made here has been streamed into cinemas and homes globally.

Northern Ireland Screen chief executive Richard Williams said: “The screen landscape in Northern Ireland is broader than ever before. 2022 was a year of building on our successes but also putting plans in place to futureproof the industry”.

The biggest film and TV highlights of 2022 had a range of themes.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a round-up of Northern Ireland’s TV highlights without mentioning the final season of Derry Girls, which aired in April.

People across Northern Ireland bid farewell to the popular sitcom as the third and final season followed the four ‘Derry Girls’ — along with the wee English fella — as they hilariously navigated their Troubles-era adolescence.

April saw the release of Viking revenge saga The Northman, starring True Blood’s Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman.

The film was filmed in Belfast Harbour Studios and featured locations such as Torr Head, the River Bann, Lough Neagh, Clandeboye Estate, and Tyrella Beach.

In January, Kevin Hart visited Belfast to film Lift, a movie about an international heist crew recruited to prevent a terrorist attack on a flight. Hart performed a series of stand-up gigs while on location in Belfast.

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends was hotly anticipated by fans of 2020’s Normal People.

It was filmed partly on location in Northern Ireland and features a 21-year-old university student as she learns more about handling her romantic and personal relationships.

The premiere for Netflix’s fantasy movie The School for Good and Evil came in October.

The movie was directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), and starred Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. It was also filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios and on location in St Anne’s Cathedral, St Peter’s Church, the Ulster Folk Museum and many more.

BBC Two comedy Stuck starring Dylan Moran arrived on our screens in September, having been filmed across Belfast in January.

It was accompanied by the second season of Bloodlands – in which Jimmy Nesbitt reprised his role as DCI Tom Brannick.

In February, police drama Blue Lights was filmed on location here. Blue Lights follows three rookie police offers working in Belfast, a uniquely perilous place to be a police officer.

The drama is directed by Belfast men Declan Lawn and Alan Patterson (The Salisbury Poisonings, Rogue Agent). It will broadcast on BBC One in 2023.

The poster for documentary Young Plato.

It was also a strong year for Northern Irish documentaries – Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares’ garnered international acclaim, while Declan McGrath’s ‘Young Plato’ was nominated for a string of awards.

Alison Millar’s ‘Lyra’, a eulogistic feature-length film about the life and death of investigative journalist Lyra McKee, won the prestigious Tim Hetherington award.