Northern Ireland’s Rebecca Lightbody forced to withdraw from this week’s Great British Bake Off episode

Ballymena baker Rebecca Lightbody has been forced to withdraw from Tuesday’s episode of GBBO due to sickness during filming.

The popular culinary series was recorded over the summer months, and both the NI native and another contestant, Abdul, received a free pass to next week after taking ill.

At the beginning of this week’s programme – the third episode of this 13th series – presenter Matt Lucas will announce: "Both Rebs and Abdul are a bit under the weather this week, but with your permission, we thought we’d send them both straight through to the final."

Noel Fielding will add: "Only joking, they’re going to miss a week and hopefully they’ll be back next week.”

Read more The rise of Rebs… country girl to Great British Bake Off star

Last week, student Maisam became the second contestant to leave the 2022 bake-off tent during biscuit week. The 11 contestants were tasked baking signature macarons, Garibaldi biscuits and 3D masquerade ball-inspired showstoppers.

Ms Lightbody will miss being featured on Bread Week tonight, but has enjoyed the past week posting social media snaps of herself in sunshine.

The 23-year-old Masters student has posted pics on her Instagram of trips to far-flung places such as Turkey, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Spain and Florida — as well as the city of love, Paris.

She survived elimination from Channel 4’s GBBO for a second week last Tuesday, with macarons for Biscuit Week that she modelled off her 15-year-old beloved pet cat, Branston.

Although she was landed in the bottom three bakers at risk of going home, we can expect to see her on-screen cooking up a storm again next Tuesday.