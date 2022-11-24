Northern Irish actress joins the cast of new BBC series from Peaky Blinders creator

A Northern Irish actress has said it’s an “honour” to have been cast in an upcoming series from the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Seainin Brennan is joining the cast of BBC’s This Town.

She is currently staring in Netflix’s Hache and her previous credits include psychological thriller The Fall alongside Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan

Following the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, This Town comes from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and creator Steven Knight.

The six-part series also features Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock and David Dawson and is currently filming in Birmingham.

“It is such an honour to be working on This Town. Steven Knight’s fascinating scripts are filled with so much energy and life" said Seainin, who studied at Methodist College, Belfast and Ulster University.

“I am so excited to be working with director Paul Whittington and am loving every minute on set with the incredible cast that has been assembled to bring the piece to life. This Town is storytelling at its absolute best."

According to her website, Seainin started acting when she was eight years old and worked in theatre and television until the age of 16, when she took a break to focus on her education.

Following a career as a political lobbyist, she re-trained in acting at Guildford School of Acting in Surrey.

This Town is produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) and Nebulastar for the BBC and is expected to air on the BBC next year.