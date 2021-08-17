Northern Irish man in search for his soulmate in new series of Married at First Sight UK

A Northern Irish man with a passion for hiking, meditation and cold-water swims is among a group of singletons looking for their happy-ever-after in the new series of reality TV show Married at First Sight UK.

Daniel, 27, whose surname has not been released yet, works in sales and decided to take part in the series to learn how to change his relationship pattern.

The return of the show follows the success of its Australian counterpart and will focus on eight couples as they meet for the first time at the altar. This new series will also feature an all-male pairing.

In the revamped E4 version of the popular progamme, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, rather than legal marriages. The ceremonies will be overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a honeymoon, before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples will be able to choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

Daniel, a vegetarian, is described as a ‘spiritual force to be reckoned with’. According to the show creators, his ‘infectious positivity will convince the most closed-minded person to open up and discuss the meaning of life’.

Adam, Amy, Nikita, Franky, Joshua, Morag, Alexis, Matt, Megan, Jordon, Daniel, Ant, Tayah, Marilyse, Luke and Robert

When asked what sort of soulmate he hoped to find, Daniel said someone ‘open-minded’ who could enjoy and share his lifestyle.

“Married at First Sight UK is a big experience and quite nerve-racking in many ways,” he said. “However, it is something that will allow me to shift my pattern in terms of relationships and it is a blessing to have the professional and scientific advice that will help me."

Commissioning editor of Factual Entertainment, Lee McMurray, said: “I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet.”

It is understood the new series will air on E4 in the autumn.