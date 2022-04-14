Northern Irish police drama Hope Street gets green light for second series

Set in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine, the BBC Daytime, BBC Northern Ireland and Britbox series has proven popular with fans across the UK and beyond.

The show, starring Ciaran McMenamin, was filmed in Donaghadee with a strong local cast. Made with support from Northern Ireland Screen, the 10-part drama showcases the humour and warmth of the people in Northern Ireland, as well as its stunning coastlines.

Each episode features a self-contained crime story and follows the ups and downs of those working in the Port Devine police department as they deal with everyday policing in the beautiful seaside town.

Behind the drama are acclaimed producers Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen from Long Story TV, known for producing The Bill and creating shows like London Kills. They will once again be joined by co-creator Susanne Farrell (Dirty God). Writers on this new series include Jessica Lea (EastEnders), Tess McGowan (Bump Along the Way), Christine Murphy (Emmerdale), Hamish Wright (The Secret Life of Us), Stuart Drennan (The Dig), Greer Ellison (Butterfly Kisses) and Karis Kelly (Consumed).

Hope Street also stars Amara Karan, Des McAleer, Kerri Quinn, Aaron McCusker, Niamh McGrady, Rachel Tucker and Brid Brennan.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said she was thrilled to be bringing back ‘the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland’ to BBC One Daytime viewers.

“We’ve been asked over and over again to make a series two, so know our audiences will love to go back to Hope Street and pick-up where they left off,” she said.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, said Hope Street had been a huge hit with audiences and a great platform for local talent both in front of and behind-the-scenes.

“We are delighted to welcome back the cast and crew to Donaghadee for another exciting series and to find out what happened to Inspector Finn O’Hare (McMenamin) after the tense series one cliffhanger,” he said.

The second series is the newest commission to be announced as part of the partnership between the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen.

The successful partnership continues to support the screen industry in Northern Ireland and help ensure that Northern Ireland is better represented to audiences across the UK and internationally.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said: “We always had high hopes for Hope Street and we are delighted to see it recommissioned by BBC.

“As well as entertaining audiences across the UK and showcasing our beautiful locations, it provides a crucial training ground for local writers, directors and crew, and is an excellent opportunity for our homegrown acting talent.”

Filming on Hope Street will begin in May 2022 and series two is expected to return to BBC Daytime and BBC One Northern Ireland later in the year.

The first series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.