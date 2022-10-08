Nothing Compares: New Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘creates rage, lots of rage’, says Belfast director
A new documentary charts Sinéad O’Connor’s unprecedented rise to international recognition and her subsequent exile from the mainstream music market. Director Kathryn Ferguson speaks about the woman behind the headlines
Aine Toner
If you watch one documentary this year, make it this one. Nothing Compares, directed by Belfast born Kathryn Ferguson, focuses on Sinéad’s life from 1987-1993 when the world discovered her talent, and many lambasted her outspokenness.