Now you can follow in the footsteps of Derry Girls with unique tour package

Fans of Derry Girls can unleash their inner Michelle with the launch of a new tour package experience devoted to the smash-hit Channel 4 show.

Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Erin, Michelle, or the wee English fella, at key locations from the series such as the Guildhall and Dennis' Wee Shop.

The Hastings Everglades Hotel, which is offering the package, has also created a Derry Girls afternoon tea menu inspired by the show - and an iconic Michelle rubber duck.

The menu features a cream horn, a cone of chips, the famous Derry sausage roll baps, a classic Tayto Cheese and Onion crisp sandwich and a cocktail.

Hastings Hotels are famous for their iconic rubber ducks, and have unveiled the Derry Girl duck, modelled on Michelle, as a memento of the experience.

"The package also includes a Walled City Walking Tour where visitors can walk in the footsteps of a true Derry Girl around the city's walls and the Bogside," said Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels.

"Visitors can get their photo taken at Free Derry Corner and Dennis' Wee Shop while hearing about life in the city during the Troubles from an expert local guide.

"They can visit the city's Pump Street and learn the difference between a cream horn and cream finger.

"And they can also explore Long Tower Church where the miracle of Our Lady occurred, followed by the Bishop's Gate where Toto made a miraculous appearance.

"The walking tour will also bring visitors to the Guildhall, where President Clinton spoke as portrayed in the second season of the series.

"The tour finishes at the famous Derry Girls Mural where guests can take a selfie and be pledged as a Derry Girl, or boy."

A duck in the lobby of the Everglades Hotel has been transformed by designer Chris Suitor into a large fibreglass artwork with a Derry Girls uniform, curly brown hair and hooped earrings, just like the character Michelle from the sitcom.

"The duck has been central to Hastings Hotels for almost 30 years and are given to guests when they stay at any of Hastings Group's seven hotels - and we launch new versions regularly," added Julie.

Large three-foot versions of the ducks have also been created and proved so popular that one group of guests smuggled a large Hastings Culture Duck from the Everglades Hotel on to a flight to Gatwick.

Hastings Hotels has been voted Ireland's best luxury hotel group for the past two years.

The Hastings Collection has seven hotels, including the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world-famous Europa Hotel, the four-star Stormont Hotel and Northern Ireland's largest new hotel The Grand Central Hotel.

The Derry Girls Tour Package, which includes an overnight stay at the Everglades, afternoon tea and the walking tour, is from £95 per person sharing.

The package is available without the walking tour for £80 per person, while afternoon tea alone is £30.