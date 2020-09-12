Oops: NI woman Laura's final answer wasn't so 'easy' on Who Want To be A Millionaire
This is the moment when thousands of pounds slipped through Northern Ireland woman Laura Gallagher's hands.
The Ballykelly student crashed out of Thursday's Who Want To be A Millionaire when she fluffed a £4,000 question: 'Which of these ITV daytime shows was first broadcast in 1988?'
She was given the options: 'A. Dickinson's Real Deal; B. GMTV; C. Loose Women; D. This Morning.' After using up her 50/50 lifeline, she was left with GMTV and This Morning.
She chose the former, saying "Okay, easy. It's GMTV".
"Wrong answer", said host Jeremy Clarkson, adding: "I am struggling to think of anything to say to make you feel better. I'm sorry."
Instead of £4,000, the PhD psychology student headed for home with just £1,000.
"More than I came with," she quipped bravely.