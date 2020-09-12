Oops: NI woman Laura's final answer wasn't so 'easy' on Who Want To be A Millionaire

Give me a B: Laura Gallagher can’t believe she got it wrong

This is the moment when thousands of pounds slipped through Northern Ireland woman Laura Gallagher's hands.

The Ballykelly student crashed out of Thursday's Who Want To be A Millionaire when she fluffed a £4,000 question: 'Which of these ITV daytime shows was first broadcast in 1988?'

She was given the options: 'A. Dickinson's Real Deal; B. GMTV; C. Loose Women; D. This Morning.' After using up her 50/50 lifeline, she was left with GMTV and This Morning.

She chose the former, saying "Okay, easy. It's GMTV".

"Wrong answer", said host Jeremy Clarkson, adding: "I am struggling to think of anything to say to make you feel better. I'm sorry."

Instead of £4,000, the PhD psychology student headed for home with just £1,000.

"More than I came with," she quipped bravely.