Oppenheimer review: Cillian Murphy delivers Oscar-worthy performance in Christopher Nolan’s tension-filled biopic

Murphy is captivating as Nolan weaves his magic in recounting the devilishly complex tale about the creator of the atomic bomb

There’s nothing small scale about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a thundering three-hour dive into the tumultuous life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, theoretical physicist, architect of America’s Manhattan Project, ‘father of the atomic bomb’.

That dubious title would haunt him till the end of his days and he became a vocal proponent of detente, but nothing it seemed could wash away his mortal sin.

There are powerful religious overtones to Oppy’s story and Nolan’s interpretation of it.

Pale and gaunt, cast in shadows, Cillian Murphy (well cast and never better) is an agonised figure, his suffering central to an ambitious and multi-layered film that portrays him as both sinner and saint.

When first we meet him, Oppenheimer has completed a degree in experimental physics at Harvard and come to Cambridge to study under Ernest Rutherford.

The great scientist is not impressed: Oppy breaks things in the lab, is moody, bad at maths.

But visiting Danish physicist Niels Bohr (Kenneth Branagh) sees real potential in the chippy American and tells him to go to Germany to study under Max Born.

From these many teachers, Oppenheimer synthesises grand theories expanding Einstein’s assumptions and makes significant advances in nuclear theory and quantum mechanics.

And when he returns to America to teach at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1929, he quickly acquires a reputation for brilliance.

Which makes him the perfect man to head up the Los Alamos Laboratory, a secret project initiated by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 to develop a nuclear bomb.

The group of scientists that Oppenheimer assembled would become central to the subsequent Manhattan Project and it was Oppy who chose the New Mexican wilderness as the site for the bomb’s gestation.

The Manhattan Project would, of course, lead to ‘success’ and the nightmares of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But Oppenheimer’s flirtations with communism in the 1930s would later return to haunt him when his vocal opposition to the development of a hydrogen bomb put him in the sights of the McCarthy witch hunts.

A complex tale, and Nolan’s intricate screenplay dances skilfully between various periods of Oppenheimer’s life.

He does not emerge as eminently likeable: he womanised constantly, seemed aloof and unknowable, and had episodes of mental instability.

However flawed in his private life, Oppy was in some ways a man of principle, who incurred Harry Truman’s displeasure by openly questioning the morality of nuclear weapons.

Played in the film by Gary Oldman, Truman tells a flunky to get “that cry baby” out of the Oval Office.

Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, communist activist, Oppenheimer’s on-off lover and a tragic malcontent, while Emily Blunt is Kitty Puening, Oppy’s loyal and long-suffering wife.

Matt Damon is General Groves, the scientist’s gruff overseer at Los Alamos, and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss, the slick businessman and politician who is Oppenheimer’s ally.

The acting in Oppenheimer is uniformly excellent and Murphy seems sure to get an Oscar nomination at least: his Oppy is watchful, remote, ultimately unknowable, a seething mass of moral and philosophical contradictions.

As a piece of entertainment, Nolan’s film is impeccable: the three hours fly by and his sleight of hand in recounting a devilishly complex tale is remarkable.

There is a little too much exposition in the dialogue at times, which can sound stiff and over-clever.

But the way he uses sound and music to ratchet up the tension as the first detonation approaches is exceptional: Nolan’s film-making style is bombastic, unnuanced, but undeniably effective.

When those bombs are ready for use over Japan, Nolan makes a big decision: we only hear about the consequences of those explosions, and are shown none of the biblical misery they unleashed.

It’s a bit of a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t conundrum, but to me it felt dishonest.

Overall, though, this is a film that ought not be missed and should be seen in a cinema.

And Murphy gives us a tragic protagonist of Shakespearean proportions, not so much Prometheus as Icarus, a thin-skinned, tortured man whose ambition was his worst enemy.

Four stars