Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Which blockbuster is Belfast excited for?

It’s the summer blockbuster battle that’s set to grip movie fans across the world.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cork man Cillian Murphy, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, with Margot Robbie portraying the famous doll, are both released today.

It’s expected that Barbie will emerge victorious in ticket sales over the coming weeks, despite Oppenheimer’s critical acclaim.

Barbie is estimated to earn $110m (£85m) at the US box office this weekend, with Oppenheimer set to take in $50m (£39m).

Oppenheimer looks at the story of American scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, while Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery after their expulsion from Barbieland.

And on the streets of Belfast yesterday, movie-lovers were divided on which film they’re planning to see.

Jeff McAllister (30) said he’ll buy a ticket for Oppenheimer because of his love for history. However, he did admit that he might be talked into watching Barbie.

Jeff added that he has seen much more advertising for Barbie.

“I’ve seen more clips on Tiktok and YouTube of Ryan Reynolds and Margot Robbie scenes,” he said.

Cathryn Caulfield (30) thought Barbie would be the more popular film, despite her not being interested in the doll.

“I know Oppenheimer is more history-based and it probably has more substance to it,” she said.

“I’ve seen loads of advertising for Barbie, you cannot escape from that at the minute.”

Ruth Williams (20), from Hampshire, revealed that Barbie is her preference.

“We’ve been talking about Barbie for so long and watched all the trailers, it looked really fun,” she said, adding that she enjoyed Barbie as a child.

Paulena Birnie (20) will be joining Ruth this weekend at the cinema.

Luke Leyland (35), from London, said Oppenheimer is his first choice.

“I’m more interested in the history and the development of the nuclear bomb than in Barbie.

“I’ve seen more Oppenheimer advertisements, but I think that’s more targeted to my social media.”

His friend Adele Dixon (38), also from London, said she will probably see both films.

Adele also admitted she was a Barbie girl when she was a child.

“I am probably going to see Barbie with my friends and will watch Oppenheimer with Luke,” she said.