Orange Order casts a critical eye over coverage of Twelfth on TV

The official newspaper of the Orange Order has praised BBC NI’s and UTV’s Twelfth highlights shows for focusing on the parades this year rather than “someone eating ice-cream”.

GB News also aired a two-and-a-half hour live broadcast from Belfast city centre, which was presented by former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster.

For the second year in a row, BBC NI said it would not screen live coverage of the Twelfth parades.

Instead, it produced a one-hour evening highlights programme presented by Helen Mark.

UTV’s Paul Clark fronted a half-hour evening special to include the day’s best moments.

In an editorial in this month’s Orange Standard newspaper reviewing the three channels’ coverage, the Order praised GB News and thanked it for its programming following the BBC’s “disappointing” decision to cease live broadcasting.

“The inherent dangers of live broadcasting saw a few unfortunate expletives from some of those interviewed who added their own ‘colourful’ commentary to the proceedings,” added the Orange Standard.

Reflecting on BBC NI’s and UTV’s shows, the editorial said a “regular complaint” is that they spend “more time showing someone eating ice-cream instead of focusing on the bands and lodges”.

“Thankfully, both evening highlights programmes this year seemed to have taken this on board and the majority of their coverage featured the parades themselves,” it added.

Paul Clark presenting UTV's Twelfth highlights programme.

The paper said while UTV covered several Twelfth locations, the 30-minute programme only provided a “taste” of the festivities in each area, arguing for an hour-long show.

On the Beeb coverage, the editorial said: “The BBC’s hour-long special got off to a bad start with what can best be described as an unnecessary ‘trigger warning’ to viewers and an apologetic introduction stating that the BBC recognises that not everyone has a positive view of the Twelfth.

“Helen Mark, however, performed admirably as the anchor presenter.”

The Orange Standard also thanked the three broadcasters for meeting with Order representatives prior to the Twelfth and was looking forward to sharing feedback.

Responding to the editorial, BBC NI said its introduction “usefully described its editorial context and purpose”.

“It acknowledged, in brief and straightforward terms, the existence of alternative views about Orangeism and how these are reflected [and debated] elsewhere within the BBC’s output,” said the broadcaster.

“And it made clear that our focus would be on providing a spectator’s eye view of Orange Order events and their meaning/importance for those taking part.”

BBC NI's Twelfth of July broadcast with Helen Mark.

UTV said it has produced a special half-hour highlights programme going out at 10.45pm for many years.

“Viewers get a summary of that day’s events, with the team of UTV reporters and cameras ensuring that the colour of day is captured,” a spokesperson added.

“In addition, the day’s activities are also extensively covered in the news programmes of the day.”