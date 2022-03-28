Oscar delight for Kenneth Branagh as he scoops best original screenplay gong for Belfast

Kenneth Branagh, left and Nicole Kidman speak in the audience at the Oscars (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast" at the Oscars (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kenneth Branagh winner of the Writing (Original Screenplay) award for ‘Belfast’ poses backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sir Kenneth Branagh has won his first Oscar for his most personal film to date, paying tribute to the ‘amazing city’ which inspired it.

Branagh took the award for best original screenplay for his black and white, coming-of-age film Belfast, set in the city at the outbreak of The Troubles.

Accepting the trophy at the 94th Academy Awards in LA on Sunday night, Branagh said his story was “the search for hope and joy in face of violence and loss”.

He paid tribute to those the Belfast cast and crew had “lost along the way”, including actor John Sessions and Professor Jim Dornan, the father of Belfast’s star, Jamie Dornan.

“We miss them, we love them, we will never forget them,” he said.

“And we will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heartwarming, human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.”

The 61-year-old Oscar winner, who left Belfast with his family when he was nine years old, is the first person to be nominated in seven different categories across his career. He told the star-studded audience that winning the Oscar meant a lot to him.

Belfast was written and directed by Branagh during lockdown and tells the story of his early years growing up in the Tiger’s Bay area of north Belfast. When sectarian rioting broke out and Catholic families were warned to leave the mixed neighbourhood, Branagh’s parents made the decision to relocate to England.

The movie stars Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Gilford schoolboy Jude Hill. The actors all attended the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre although Branagh and best supporting actor nominee Hinds almost missed out after testing positive for Covid over a week ago. The pair, who isolated in New York, were given the all clear to go after testing negative.

It was a night of emotional speeches and high drama, with King Richard star and best actor winner Will Smith apologising to the Academy after storming onto the stage and appearing to hit presenter Chris Rock in the face. The comedian had made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, which seemed to anger the actor.

Jamie Dornan, left, and Andrew Garfield arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caitriona Balfe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jamie Dornan attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Caitriona Balfe attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Smith, who played Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard, became tearful as he apologised for his behaviour.

“This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award,” he said.

“It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said … just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

There were emotional speeches too from best actress winner Jessica Chastain, star of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, who spoke about discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. She urged people who felt lonely or discriminated against to believe that they were loved unconditionally.

And winner of best supporting actor gong Troy Kotsur, star of Coda, which scooped best picture, delivered a moving speech in American Sign Language with an interpretor.

He said: “My dad, he was the best signer in our family.

“But he was in a car accident and he became paralysed from the next down. And he was no longer able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero.”

Coda also won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Jane Campion, as expected, walked away with the gong for best director for her gothic Western The Power of the Dog. She had been predicted to win best film too, but Coda scooped the top prize in the end.

While Hinds lost out to Kotsur, his Belfast co-star Judi Dench also missed out on the best supporting actress award. It went instead to Ariana DeBose, star of West Side Story.