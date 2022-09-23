Oscar-nominated Belfast sound mixer to receive prestigious film honour

A five-time Oscar nominated sound mixer from Belfast is set to be awarded at an upcoming prestigious Hollywood ceremony.

Peter J Devlin, whose film work includes Marvel’s Black Panther will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s 2023 Career Achievement Award at the 59th CAS Awards early next year.

Beginning his career as a trainee audio assistant with BBC Northern Ireland in 1981, Devlin reportedly wanted to work in film after seeing Steven Spielberg’s Jaws in the cinema as a teenager.

He has previously said he read books in his local library to learn everything about the skill in order to secure a job in the field.

Mr Devlin, who now lives in Los Angeles, has five Academy Award nominations for Best Sound Mixing and was recently elected as a governor of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. He also has an Emmy nomination for his work on the Amazon Prime series Star Trek: Picard.

His credits include the recent Brad Pitt-starring Bullet Train as well as Star Trek Into Darkness, Any Given Sunday, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Kong Skull Island.

Devlin has also worked on multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ant Man and the Wasp and the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever.

“Peter J. Devlin CAS is not only an extremely accomplished and sought-after production mixer of superlative skill and accolades, but he is also an active citizen of this community,” said CAS President Karol Urban speaking to American film publication Deadline.

“Peter’s continuous commitment and generosity of time to the betterment of our industry and the strengthening of our community make this honour even more special. He is an exemplary member of our sound mixing family.”

In comments, Devlin told the outlet it was “truly grateful to be included among the stellar group of past recipients of the Career Achievement Award”.

“It’s especially meaningful to me to be recognised by an organisation that does such important work on behalf of the sound mixing community.”