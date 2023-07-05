Oscar winner James Martin ‘delighted’ as university honours Belfast actor

Oscar winner James Martin made honorary for contribution to the arts

Oscar winner James Martin has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Ulster University for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

There was a standing ovation for the Belfast actor, who said he was “delighted” to receive the honour.

The doctorate was conferred on James during an Ulster University graduation and celebration ceremony in the Waterfront Hall, Belfast.

It follows short film An Irish Goodbye, in which he stars, receiving an Academy Award in Los Angeles earlier this year.

James is no stranger to applause from the Ulster University community. Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden applauded James during his visit to its new Belfast campus, giving him a well-deserved shout-out in his speech.

Read more Syrian refugee went from speaking no English to graduating from QUB with first class degree

Filmed in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye made history by winning an Oscar, a Bafta and the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) award for live action short.

The university is recognising James for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

James said: “I will be delighted to receive this Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of my contribution to An Irish Goodbye.

“We had a great team working on the movie which told a universal story that people really connected with and enjoyed watching.

“The impact it has had on people with learning difficulties has been very positive.”

James was accompanied by his mum, Professor Suzanne Martin, a Professor of Occupational Therapy at Ulster University.

She said: “James does his best to live his best life every day”.

She added that he was “very committed to supporting” others.

This year’s 11 honourees also include world champion gymnast Rhys McCleneghan from Newtownards, who was awarded an honorary doctorate for his outstanding dedication in the pursuit of excellence and improvement in sport.

Rhys competes internationally for both Northern Ireland and Ireland and is the 2022 world champion on pommel horse – the first Irish artistic gymnast ever to win world championship gold.

He is also a two-time European champion and a Commonwealth Games champion on the same apparatus.