Oscar-winning film’s star James Martin ‘delighted’ as university honours Belfast actor

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin awarded an honorary doctorate by Ulster University

An Irish Goodbye’s James Martin has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Ulster University for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

There was a standing ovation for the Belfast actor, who said he was “delighted” to receive the honour.

The doctorate was conferred on James during an Ulster University graduation and celebration ceremony in the Waterfront Hall, Belfast.

It follows short film An Irish Goodbye, in which he stars, receiving an Academy Award in Los Angeles earlier this year.

James is no stranger to applause from the Ulster University community. Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden applauded James during his visit to its new Belfast campus, giving him a well-deserved shout-out in his speech.

James Martin receives his honorary doctorate for his contribution to the arts from Ulster University

Filmed in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye made history by winning an Oscar, a Bafta and the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) award for live action short.

The university is recognising James for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

James said: “I am delighted to receive this Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of my contribution to An Irish Goodbye.

“We had a great team working on the movie which told a universal story that people really connected with and enjoyed watching.

“The impact it has had on people with learning difficulties has been very positive.

“All my mum’s family went to Ulster University, it holds a special place in our hearts,” Dr Martin continued.

“My message to all of you students: never judge a book by its cover, everyone should have a voice, follow your dreams, have fun with your family and friends, laugh lots and I wish you all the best going forward.”

“I have worked very hard to achieve the things I do in life.”

James also amused the students with a story about how Dawyne ‘the Rock’ Johnston stood up for his bold fashion choice – a leopard print tuxedo - at the Oscars.

James was accompanied by his mum, Professor Suzanne Martin, a Professor of Occupational Therapy at Ulster University.

She said: “James does his best to live his best life every day”.

She added that he was “very committed to supporting” others.

Rhys McCleneghan

This year’s 11 honourees also include world champion gymnast Rhys McCleneghan from Newtownards, who was awarded an honorary doctorate for his outstanding dedication in the pursuit of excellence and improvement in sport.

Rhys competes internationally for both Northern Ireland and Ireland and is the 2022 world champion on pommel horse – the first Irish artistic gymnast ever to win world championship gold.

He is also a two-time European champion and a Commonwealth Games champion on the same apparatus.