Oscar winning screenwriter Terry George to direct series on Good Friday Agreement

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US President Bill Clinton at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University in Belfast. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Oscar winning Belfast screenwriter Terry George is set to direct a new TV series depicting the build up to the Good Friday Agreement.

Reported in The Times, Ceasefire is to be produced by Eric Esrailian whose previous films include The Promise, an Armenian genocide drama starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale.

The signing of the Good Friday Agreement followed a conditional ceasefire by the Provisional IRA after 25 years of violence.

Although this did not last it has been viewed as an important stepping stone towards the landmark peace deal.

Mr Esrailian commented: “You look at the events around the world and you say: where has there been a successful brokering of peace between two hostile opposing forces?

“If you read more about the ceasefire between loyalists and republicans in Northern Ireland you see how the tension goes back literally hundreds of years. You can’t find two groups of people more bitterly opposed to one another, yet a ceasefire was successfully accomplished. I think that’s a fascinating subject matter; it’s relevant and timely.”

He said that Mr George has a “great grasp” of the subject matter and the importance of US involvement in the peace treaty.

The film is currently being offered to various distributors, but Mr Esrailian said there was “a lot of interest” in the project.

Mr George is best known for directing The Boxer, Some Mother’s Son and In the Name of the Father.

He received an Academy award for his short film, The Shore, in 2011.

His involvement in Ceasefire was first announced back in 2019, back when the project was still untitled.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland at the time, he said: “I always loathe to say things because you never know whether it will get made or not, but I’m developing a TV series about the build-up to the first IRA ceasefire.

“It will look at the politics that went on between the Clinton administration, the Major administration, Albert Reynolds, the IRA, Paisley, all of that.”

Production and release dates have yet to be announced.