Oscars 2021: Stars shine on the red carpet, says Belfast fashion designer

Guests were advised to ‘avoid casual’ and go glam for this year’s Academy Awards ceremony and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

While 2021’s award ceremonies were mainly virtual and consisted of at-home fashion moments, Sunday night’s in-person Oscars event was a return to full-on, red carpet form.

Hollywood’s stars used the opportunity to shine; bringing the glamour of the big screen to the dualled-venue awards bash. After a year of not dressing up, nominees and presenters pulled out all the stops to impress. There were sequins and Swarovski crystals, flamboyance and feathers, metallics and midriffs. Colours were bold and bright. And the men continued to raise the style standards, with Coleman Domingo of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom standing out in his amazing hot pink look by Atelier Versace.

Best actress nominees Andra Day and Carey Mulligan were hoping to go for gold on the night and dressed appropriately. Andra Day shone in a mid-riff baring, metallic Vera Wang Haute gown, while Promising Young Woman’s Carey Mulligan also chose a midriff-exposing, iridescent, gold gown from Valentino Haute Couture.

Viola David, meanwhile, looked beautiful in a white Alexandra McQueen frock, designed by Sarah Burton, and the stunning Margo Robbie took a break from her favourite shade of red to dazzle in a full-length Chanel Haute Couture gown, a slinky black silhouette featuring a metallic floral print with a bustier-inspired neckline.

Red was a popular colour of choice on the carpet, with Amanda Seyfried in Armani, Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti and Reese Witherspoon and Olivia Colman both in Christian Dior.

One of the most talked about outfits on the red carpet was Zendaya’s custom Valentino. The beautiful actress wowed in a bright yellow cut-out dress, accessorised with Bulgari jewellery and Jimmy Choo heels. The jewellery alone was valued at over $6m.

British director Emerald Fennelly also impressed in a voluminous floral Gucci gown, in shades of pink and green, while Maria Bakalova ensured social distancing in a six metre wide, don-stand-too-close-to me gown from Louis Vuitton, complete with 100 metres of tulle.

The male stars shone too, with Daniel Kaluuya looking dapper in Bottega Veneta, Riz Ahmed in Prada and One Night in Miami star Leslie Odom Jr opting for a more stand-out look, wearing a golden Brioni suit with Cartier jewels.

Belfast fashion designer Mary Rose McGrath, who used to design for high street stores including Oasis and Debenhams and worked as a trend forecaster, said there were some interesting looks on the red carpet and several key trends shining through.

“One of the stand-out looks of the night was Midas; the golden touch,” she said. “After the dismal doom and gloom of the pandemic, it was great to see so many stars shining on the red carpet.

“Carey Mulligan was outstanding in her modern take on the Hollywood ball game. Her Valentino Haute Couture dress was glamorous but beautifully understated, letting the colour do the talking.

“Andra Day looked amazing too in gold as did the actor, Leslie Odom Jr, in head to toe gold. I also loved that director Travon Free used his gold and black Dolce and Gabbana suit to make a statement about black Americans who have been killed by the police. Their names were embroidered in the lining of that wonderful suit.”

Mary Rose said she was delighted to see so much bright colour on the red carpet and singled out Zandaya as the star of the night.

“No one came close to her; she looked outstanding,” said Mary Rose. “Not only is she incredibly beautiful, but that citrus, canary yellow against her skin was breathtaking and fresh. The shade just felt so new and worked well with her boho-styled hair.

“Coleman Domingo looked amazing too in fuschia pink; not a colour you would normally expect to see on a man at the Oscars, but he wore it so well.”

Mary Rose said the biggest disappointment for her were some of the Gucci looks, which she felt didn’t work. Celeste’s checked and beaded gown, accessorised with a heart organ bag, was a mish-mash of four different styles that didn’t blend well, she felt, while some of the paler Gucci dresses looked ‘wishy-washy’ and bland.

“Overall, it was great to see bright colours, lots of gold and glamour and stars making an effort after the misery of the last year,” she said.