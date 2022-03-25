Oscars 2022: Anxious wait for Covid-hit Ken Branagh and Ciaran Hinds with hopes pinned on Belfast

Belfast director and star isolating in US as Academy Awards loom this weekend

Virus victims: Ciaran Hinds and Kenneth Branagh at the National Board of Review annual awards gala in New York last week. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sir Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds are isolating in America after testing positive for Covid.

There is now a question mark over whether they will recover in time to attend the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27), where the movie Belfast is up for seven Oscars.

Jude Hill (11), who won best young actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his role in the film, revealed at the weekend director Branagh (61) and star Hinds (69) had both tested positive.

The youngster, who stars as Buddy, revealed at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday: “We have the Focus Features teams, and I’m sitting at that table, and the rest of the cast couldn’t be here because, sadly, Ciaran and Ken have Covid-19. But they’ll be here in spirit.”

A spokesman for Branagh said on Sunday night: “Early last week, after arriving in the States, Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds tested positive for Covid.

“Both will be observing an isolation period and hopefully will be able to continue their engagements for the film Belfast once that is over, they test negative and, of course, are feeling well enough.”

Branagh and Hinds last appeared in public at the Bafta Awards on March 13 amid a busy awards run for Belfast.

The director also attended a PGA Awards nominee breakfast on Saturday virtually.

Hopes are high that Belfast, which was written and co-produced by Branagh, will fare well at the Academy Awards at the weekend.

With a cast that includes Hinds, newcomer Hill, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench, it is in the running for seven of the prestigious statuettes.

The movie is set in north Belfast’s Tigers Bay, where Branagh grew up, and tells the story of Buddy’s childhood at the beginning of the Troubles.

Dench is nominated for best supporting actress, an award she previously won for Shakespeare In Love, playing Elizabeth I.

Hinds gets a first nomination for best supporting actor.

Belfast is also nominated in the coveted best picture category, while Branagh is nominated for best director and best original screenplay.

The film is further nominated for the best sound award, while Van Morrison is nominated in the best original song category for Down To Joy.

Belfast has featured heavily in this year’s awards circuit, with seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globes, although it failed to win best drama, losing out to Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog.

It did, however, win best screenplay.

It also won the outstanding British film award at the Baftas, where Branagh said: “This is a black and white film about the Troubles.

“It was not an easy pitch, but when the great talent in this room dreams up anything similarly unlikely to make or to finance, please remember: if you build it, they will come.”

He also described his pride after the film received the seven Oscar nods: “It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards.

“Today, I think of my mother, father, and my grandparents, how proud they were to be Irish, and how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour, as am I.”