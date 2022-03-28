Oscars 2022: Belfast’s Ciarán Hinds misses out on gong with Troy Katsur winning best supporting actor

Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ciarán Hinds has missed out on the Oscar win for his performance in Belfast after the best supporting actor gong went to Troy Kotsur, star of Coda.

The 69-year-old north Belfast man, who plays the young Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Pop’ in the seven times Oscar-nominated film, had been an outsider for the Academy Award, with Kotsur and Power of the Dog’s Kodi Smit-McPhee the frontrunners in the category.

Hinds, a first time Oscar nominee, had been a fan favourite though, in recognition of his almost 50 years’ career. But on Sunday night, the golden statuette went to the star of the coming-of-age movie Coda, making him the second deaf actor to win an Oscar.

In a moving address through sign language, Kotsur spoke about his ‘hero’ father, who had been left unable to sign after an accident. And he dedicated his award to the deaf and disabled community.

Hinds, who was accompanied to the Oscars by his actress wife Helene Patarot, almost didn’t make the Oscars ceremony after he and Branagh both tested positive for Covid over a week ago.

The pair missed the PGA Awards and spent time in isolation in New York. Their joint attendance at the Oscars was in question right up to the day before the ceremony but both were given the all-clear to attend after negative test results.

After receiving his first Oscar nod last month, Hinds, who also starred in Munich, Road to Perdition, Rome and current RTE crime show Kin, said he was ‘astounded, thrilled and deeply grateful’.