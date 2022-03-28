Oscars 2022: Coda wins best picture

It was one of 10 films nominated for the top prize of the night, but in the end Belfast lost out to Coda for best picture.

The Apple TV+ drama/comedy about deafness and music crept up slowly to become one of two strong contenders, along with The Power of the Dog.

After winning best film at the Producers Guild Awards, it started to seem likely that Coda could win the gong, despite Jane Campion’s Western being the bookies’ favourite. The PGA Award is often considered the strongest industry indicator for best picture though.

Branagh’s Belfast, his most personal film to date and his first Oscar winner, had been tipped by some critics to be a possible shock triumph on the night. But while Branagh and Campion left with one trophy apiece, Coda picked up three, best picture, best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur and best adapted screenplay for Sian Heder.

Among the other best film nominees were Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.