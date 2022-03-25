Oscars 2022: Ken Branagh’s Belfast up against the odds to win Best Picture at Academy Awards

It was an early frontrunner to sweep up at this year’s Academy Awards – but according to the bookies, Belfast’s greatest chance of Oscar glory could be either as best original screenplay or for best director.

Following its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last September and its People’s Choice triumph at the Toronto International Film Festival, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical movie about his childhood was hailed as a strong contender for best picture.

Winners of the People’s Choice awards, including 12 Years a Slave, Nomadland and Green Book have all gone on to win the top prize at the Oscars.

But in the run up to the Oscars ceremony this weekend, the hype around the film has waned slightly, despite its huge box office success in the UK and Ireland.

The battle for best picture has become a two horse race instead between Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Sian Heder’s Coda — a rank outsider that has leapfrogged over Belfast to become second favourite to win.

A spokeswoman for Paddy Power said: “As of this morning, Belfast is third favourite to win best picture with odds of 12 to one. The Power of the Dog remains the favourite at 8 to 11, while Coda has crept into second place at 12 to one.

“Belfast is proving to be a very popular market, represented in seven different categories and is getting a lot of support from our punters.

“Jane Campion is the odds-on favourite to win best director as well. She is way out ahead with Branagh, Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) all with the same odds of 20 to one.

“I would say Branagh’s best chance of winning an Oscar is in the best original screenplay category. At the moment, Belfast is second favourite to win at 15 to eight, with Licorice Pizza just ahead at four to six.

“The odds are very tight with a lot more money in that market, compared to other categories.

“It’s very much a two-horse race between Branagh and Anderson to win best original screenplay and Branagh could do it yet.”

At William Hill, there has been a recent flurry of betting activity around Branagh as best director, although Jane Campion is still out ahead. The Power of the Dog is the frontrunner to win best picture.

A spokesman for William Hill said: “It looks like Power of the Dog and Coda are the leading contenders for the best picture Oscar.

“However, we have seen some money this morning for Belfast. The Kenneth Branagh film has been cut from 10/1 to 9/1 and is now third to take the Academy Award.

“Interestingly, Branagh has also been backed from 20/1 to 14/1 to pick up the best director gong.”

At Betfred, Belfast has drifted from early favourite to win best picture to third but there has been ‘substantial’ support for the film from Northern Ireland.

A spokesman said: “In January, Belfast was the one to beat at five to two, but it’s slipped to third place now, at eight to one.

“Power of the Dog is the favourite with Coda in second place.

“There does seem to be particular interest in Belfast from people in Northern Ireland, not surprisingly and we have had a substantial amount taken there.”

Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench and Jude Hill, was shot in black and white and tells the story of a young boy, played by Hill and based on Branagh, growing up at the start of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The movie, which won Outstanding British Film at the BAFTAs, is in the running for seven Oscars, including best supporting actor (Hinds), best supporting actress (Dench), best sound and best original song for Van Morrison.

Hinds is currently third favourite with the bookies to win best supporting actor, while Dench is in in fourth place.