Oscars 2022: No win for Judi Dench this time as Ariana DeBose takes home the best supporting actress gong

Judi Dench arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story" at the Oscars (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dame Judi Dench has lost out on the Oscar for best supporting actress to West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose.

The award was the first to be presented at the live star-studded ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in LA, which returned as the sole venue of the Academy Awards on Sunday, following last year's multi-location event.

The veteran British actress, who plays the young Kenneth Branagh’s grandmother in Belfast, would have become the oldest ever winner in an acting category had she picked up the gong for her performance in the black-and-white, semi-autobiographical film.

Dench was also up against Irish actress Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog and Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard.

DeBose, who won the Bafta for best supporting actress, was the early favourite to walk away with the Oscar for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s dazzling remake of West Side Story.

Collecting her award from H.E.R and Daniel Kaluuya, DeBose paid tribute to her mum and Rita Moreno, the original Anita, saying she had ‘paved the way for tons of Anitas.’

Belfast star Dench, 87, is a long-time collaborator of Branagh’s, dating back to the late 1980s when they first worked together. The pair have teamed up on 12 occasions, with Branagh saying she was the only contender to play the Belfast role, which was based on his own grandmother.

Judi Dench arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The legendary star, who looked elegant in a floor-length, ivory coloured coat and matching frock, was accompanied to the Oscars ceremony by her grandson Sam Williams. Dench earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance in Mrs Brown in 1998 and won best supporting actress for Shakespeare in Love the following year. Her nod for best supporting actress for Belfast marks her eighth career nomination, making her one of the six most-recognised actresses in Oscars history.