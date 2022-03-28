Oscars 2022: Reaction to Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast win and ‘that’ other moment

Kenneth Branagh, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

While the world is transfixed by the Oscars controversy involving Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock, there was also plenty of well-wishes to Sir Kenneth Branagh for his awards triumph.

Commenting on Belfast’s win, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, Richard Williams said: “On behalf of Northern Ireland Screen, I want to congratulate Sir Kenneth Branagh on winning the Award for Best Original Screenplay at last night’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.”

“The global success of Belfast has provided the local film industry in Northern Ireland with a much needed boost after a tough two years. Having a film named after our capital city recognised at the Oscars gives our industry credibility you couldn’t get any other way.

“The people of Northern Ireland welcomed this film with open arms, we are so proud that Belfast has also been recognised at the most prestigious film awards in the world.”

Discussing the Will Smith controversy on GB News, Eamonn Holmes said he initially believed it was a set up.

"The fact he is an incredible actor, I honestly thought I was looking at something being acted,” he said.

Despite the provocation from comedian Chris Rock, apparently making a joke about Smith’s wife’s alopecia, Mr Holmes added: “Whatever way you dress this is up, that is unacceptable behaviour.”

On whether Smith should have faced charges for assault, he said: “This is the centre of the ‘Kingdom of wokedom’, it will be interesting to see who they handle this one.”

Writer Laurence Doherty commented: “Never mind that other ‘moment’. This was the moment of the night for me. The amazing (Northern Ireland Screen) who have helped me so much in my writing career, getting a well deserved mention at the Oscars. Congrats to all my friends there. You have earned this 100 times over.”

Guy Spence, a former deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, commented: “He’s only went and WON an OSCAR!

"Huge congratulations to Sir Kenneth Branagh on winning Best Original Screenplay for Belfast.

"This is the city I’ve both represented and call home. It’s just incredible to see its name at the Academy Awards!”

A post on the Belfast Lieutenancy page praised Sir Kenneth’s “poignant and personal homage to this very special city and its peoples”.

MP Simon Hoare, who chairs the Westminster Northern Ireland committee, said he had every sympathy for Will Smith’s controversial actions.

"I just hope if someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I’d get up and lamp him. The *joke* was tasteless.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir said actress Lupita Nyong’o deserved an Oscar for “best gif” for her shocked reaction to Will Smith’s foul-mouthed tirade after he left he stage.

Green Party councillor for Belfast, Brian Smyth said he was more than surprised to find his Twitter feed dominated by the Northern Ireland Protocol and Will Smith.

"Never had those two together in my 2022 bingo card,” he said.