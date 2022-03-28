Oscars 2022: The seven categories in which Belfast was nominated — and who won

Sir Kenneth Branagh has won his first Oscar — just 32 years after he received his first Academy Award nomination for 1989 historical drama Henry V.

Belfast, the film he directed about his experience growing up in his native Northern Ireland, had received seven nods but eventually took home a gong in one category.

So who were the big winners in the categories in which Belfast was nominated?

Read more Oscar delight for Kenneth Branagh as he scoops best original screenplay gong for Belfast

Best original screenplay

Accepting the award, Sir Kenneth said the story of the film was about the "search for joy and hope in the face of violence and loss". He added: "We will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heartwarming, human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland."

In this category, Belfast was chosen over films including Licorice Pizza, another coming-of-age drama directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and King Richard, a biographical drama following the life of Richard Williams as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena.

Best picture

This category was overshadowed by an incident between host Chris Rock and King Richard's Will Smith, who eventually won Best Actor. Apple TV's Coda went on to win, telling the moving story of a deaf family with a hearing daughter. It became the first streaming film to scoop the best picture award, even beating another streaming platform to do so. Netflix's The Power of the Dog, the story of a domineering rancher, had been the presumed winner.

Best director

New Zealand director Jane Campion was chosen as winner in this category, the third female director to be honoured with the award. Although Sir Kenneth did not win the award, Ms Campion also has a connection with these shores — her great-grandfather Robert Hannah was born in Ballymoney, Co Antrim, while her great-grandmother Hannah, was from Easkey, Co Sligo.

Best original song

Writing a song for the James Bond franchise had been a long-held dream for songstress Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, which the pair performed on stage at the Oscars. Just minutes later, they took home the gong for No Time to Die as best original song, beating Northern Ireland's Van Morrison’s Down to Joy which featured in Belfast. Beyonce’s Be Alive, Sebastián Yatra’s Dos Oruguitas and Reba McEntire’s Somehow You Do also lost out in that category.

Best sound

This category recognises the finest and most euphoric sound mixing and editing in any given film nominated for the Oscars. The film eventually chosen for this award was Dune, a science-fiction film telling the mythic story of Paul Atreides with a weighty destiny. Also nominated in this category were West Side Story, No Time to Die and The Power of the Dog, along with Belfast.

Best supporting actress

American actress, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose made history at the Oscars when she became the first openly gay woman of colour to win an Oscar and only the second Latina actor. She took the gong for her role as Anita in the Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story remake.

She took the gong over Dame Judi Dench, who played Granny in Belfast. Along with numerous nominations, Dame Judi also previously won an Oscar in the best supporting actress category — for the role she played in 1998 film Shakespeare in Love. Her role as Queen Elizabeth I was the briefest ever to win an Oscar, lasting roughly eight minutes.

Best supporting actor

The celebrated Ciaran Hinds missed out on the Oscar win in this category, in which he'd been nominated for his supporting actor role as Pop in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Hinds was a first-time Oscar nominee but had been considered a fan favourite. Eventually, though, Try Kotsur took the gong and became the second deaf actor to win an Oscar for his role in coming-of-age film Coda.