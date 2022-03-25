Oscars 2022: When and where and how to watch in Northern Ireland

Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Lewis McAskie in the film Belfast.

As Oscar night approaches, the red carpet and golden statuettes for the 94th annual Academy awards are ready for the stars of the silver screen and millions eagerly watching every moment at home.

The Power of the Dog is the front runner with 12 nominations, while sci-fi epic Dune has 10.

Representing Northern Ireland, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has seven nominations as does Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

All four films are also up for the coveted Best Picture award, while Northern Irish actor Ciaran Hinds is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and his Belfast co-star Judi Dench is up for Best Supporting Actress.

For those willing to stay up to the wee small hours, here’s everything you need to know about watching the ceremony.

Where is the ceremony being held?

This year’s glittering event is taking place in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27.

What time is it on?

The ceremony starts at 8pm Eastern time, which is around 1am on Monday morning in the UK.

Typically lasting for at least three hours, those who can’t wait to see who lifts the coveted Best Picture Award need to be prepared to go the distance.

How can I watch in Northern Ireland?

There are a few ways to tune in to the main coverage in the UK.

For Sky customers, Sky Cinema Oscars will be broadcasting the live feed.

Alternatively, it can also be viewed through NOW using a NOW Sky Cinema Pass.

First time users can also make use of a seven-day free trial.