Oscars 2023: ‘An Irish Goodbye’ wins Best Live Action Short Film

Oscar winners: Cast and crew of 'An Irish Goodbye on the Oscars 'red' carpet Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara, and Ross White (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O'Hara accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for "An Irish Goodbye" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre — © Getty Images

Northern Irish short film ‘An Irish Goodbye’ has won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The film, which follows two estranged bothers, one of whom has Down syndrome as they deal with the death of their mother beat out other contenders from Iran and Denmark to take home the gold statue.

'Hollywood' sings happy birthday to James Martin as An Irish Goodbye picks up Oscar

“Thank you to the Academy and to everyone back in Northern Ireland, we wish we could list you all” said an emotional Ross White, the 27-year-old co-director of the film as he took to the stage.

Shunning a typical speech, Ross and his co-director Tom Berkeley instead used their time on stage to invite all of the guests to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the film’s star James Martin – who is celebrating turning 31.

James has been lighting up the United States in the past week, raising the roof in LA Irish pub O’Briens with a harmonica rendition of ‘Dirty Old Town.’

An Irish Goodbye was long considered the front runner in the category, having picked up the BAFTA equivalent last month in London.

Prior to the ceremony, Northern Ireland Screen who co-financed the picture released a video message of James alongside his directors Ross and English-born Tom Berkeley.

“We’re very excited because tomorrow is the Oscars and it’s this man’s birthday (actor James Martin)” they said, speaking from an unusually raising Los Angeles.

"We want to say a massive thank you to everyone back home. Your support, your enthusiasm for the film has just blown us away,

"We’re really proud to be representing our wee country on the global stage.”

The Oscars are currently underway in Los Angeles, with host Jimmy Kimmel delighting some of Hollywood’s biggest stars with his opening monologue.

“We’re here to celebrate our love of movies” the talk show host said, before referencing last year’s infamous slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock by joking anyone who commits violence will be awarded ‘a Best Actor Oscar.’

Winners so far include Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio which picked up Best Animated Film, Key Hu Quan for Best Supporting Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis who won Best Supporting Actress, both for multiverse sci-fi Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The race is still on for Best Actress, Best Actor and the biggest prize of the night Best Picture.