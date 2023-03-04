Oscars 2023: who will win, and who ought to

Will many of the other award nominations translate into the famous – and coveted – statuettes, writes Paul Whitington

A mood of giddy celebration afflicted the Irish film industry on January 24, when a record number of Oscar nominations were announced. Banshees of Inisherin managed nine nominations on its own, An Cailín Ciúin made the Best International Feature shortlist, and as was widely pointed out, five of the 20 acting nominations went to Irish performers.

Heady stuff alright, but how many of those nominations will translate into Oscars? Hard to say, but there’s every chance that Banshees will come away with a few gongs, Kerry Condon’s success at the BAFTAs has increased her slim chance of prevailing in a very tight Best Supporting Actress race, and the success elsewhere of Tom Berkely and Ross White’s delightful short An Irish Goodbye positions it well for possible Oscar glory.

All will be revealed on Sunday week at Hollywood’s Kodak Theatre, in a fully re-schmaltzed event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Despite the parlous state of cinema at the moment, the standard of entry has been high, and this is the hardest Oscar race to call in quite some time.

Will, for instance, the surprising momentum that Everything Everywhere All At Once achieved in the nominations survive into the final vote? And could a sentimental Academy embrace Steven Spielberg’s strangely unloved cinematic memoir The Fabelmans?

Impossible to say, and the predictions below should be accompanied by numerous pinches of salt.

The Fablemans is up for a number of nominations — © Press Association Images

BEST PICTURE

As two of the 10 Best Picture nominations are extremely ordinary pieces of work, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water can be dispensed with as contenders out of hand. Ditto Baz Luhrmann’s gaudy crowd pleaser Elvis, which displayed all the subtlety and nuance of a concrete sledgehammer. Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness won’t win either, nor should it, and while Sarah Polley’s Women Talking had many estimable qualities, I don’t think it’s a contender either. Which leaves The Fabelmans, Tár, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Banshees and Edward Berger’s harrowing Great War epic All Quiet on the Western Front. Having generated a certain amount of controversy, Todd Field’s excellent Tár probably won’t win, and while I did think the lively but overpraised Everything Everywhere had exhausted its well of goodwill, last week’s heroics at the SAGs suggests otherwise. All Quiet on the Western Front is a very well made film, but may not dominate here the way it did at the BAFTAs. So for me this year’s Best Picture should be between Banshees and The Fabelmans.

Should win: The Fabelmans.

Will win: I hate to say it, but probably Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is up for Best Picture

BEST DIRECTOR

Mr Spielberg should be strongly in contention here, thanks to his sublime re-imagining of his own boyhood and youth in The Fabelmans. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are nominated for Everything Everywhere All At Once, an ingenious but exhausting film I have no desire to see twice, as is Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness, his callow Marxist critique of the super-wealthy, and Todd Field for the excellent but polarising Tár. Martin McDonagh is also nominated here, for doing such a wonderful job of orchestrating his absurdist Greek tragedy set on a small Atlantic island. He should be Spielberg’s main rival in this category, but Everything Everywhere has all the momentum at the moment.

Should win: Steven Spielberg.

Will win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

BEST ACTOR

The tragic and unexpected death of Lisa Marie Presley has for me made Austin Butler the odds-on favourite to win here. And in fairness, whatever the shortcomings of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Butler is very good as the young Presley, catching his soul and shyness without ever resorting to caricature. We all know who we want to win Best Actor, however, and Colin Farrell has a slim chance of prevailing for his moving portrayal of jilted friend Pádraic in Banshees. Brendan Fraser and his fat suit might also have a thing or two to say about the destination of this Oscar, and he did win last week at the SAGS, but I think it would be a travesty if he won for The Whale. Bill Nighy, though I wish he stood a chance for his lovely turn as a terminally ill civil servant in Living, probably doesn’t, and nor does Paul Mescal, deservedly nominated for his quietly heartbreaking performance in Aftersun.

Should win: Bill Nighy.

Will win: Austin Butler.

Will Bill Nighy win for his role in Living?

BEST ACTRESS

There was much outrage when it emerged that the directors of To Leslie had asked the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Ed Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Adams to mount an online campaign to get Andrea Riseborough an Oscar nomination for her work on that film. The ploy was successful, but seems to me no different than the usual lobbying shenanigans that go on behind the scenes, and in any case Ms Riseborough is unlikely to win. As indeed are Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Michelle Williams (despite her excellent work in The Fabelmans). Because it’s hard to see anyone beating Cate Blanchett, who’s astonishingly good as a high-handed orchestra conductor in Tár.

Should win: Cate Blanchett.

Will win: Cate Blanchett.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

The presence of two Irish actors in this category ought to shorten the odds of a potential win, and Barry Keoghan’s success at the BAFTAs is very encouraging. However, there are a couple of appealing narratives among the other candidates that may yet spoil our party. If

Judd Hirsch won for The Fabelmans, in which he plays an eccentric circus performer, he would become the oldest Oscar-winner ever, at 88. And Ke Huy Quan, who’s nominated for Everything Everywhere, is a former child actor who starred in Goonies and an Indiana Jones movie: Hollywood loves a comeback story, so this could be Quan’s night. Brendan Gleeson may be resigned to his fate at this stage — lots of nominations for Banshees, no wins. Brian Tyree Henry is also nominated for Causeway, which I have not seen.

Should win: Brendan Gleeson.

Will win: Ke Huy Quan.

Oscar

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Could Kerry Condon win the Oscar in this category? A few months ago it seemed a long shot, but her success at the BAFTAs and elsewhere has made her a contender, and her portrayal of Colin Farrell’s world-weary sister was many people’s favourite performance in Banshees. Hong Chau, nominated for The Whale, and Stephanie Hsu, for Everything Everywhere, will probably not prevail, but Angela Bassett, who won the Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Jamie Lee Curtis, also for Everything Everywhere, would have to be joint favourites in an arena that tends to favour its own.

Should win: Kerry Condon.

Will win: Angela Bassett, or Jamie Lee Curtis.

After her BAFTA win, will Kerry Condon scoop an Oscar?

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund should yet again consider himself lucky to be nominated in this category of Triangle of Sadness, an amusing nautical satire that rather lost the run of itself. And Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s technically impressive screenplay for Everything Everywhere is surely too lacking in wit and poetry to be winning a writing Oscar. Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg did a very elegant job of turning the great director’s childhood into a compelling biopic, and The Fabelmans is certainly in with a shout here, as is Todd Field, for his wonderfully snarky script for Tár. But I think this Oscar is Martin McDonagh’s to lose: it’s very difficult to write something that is simultaneously funny and heartbreaking, but in Banshees he has managed it.

Should win: Martin McDonagh.

Will win: Martin McDonagh.

Not many people read Erich Maria Remarque’s classic anti-war novel All Quiet on the Western Front around these parts, but in Germany they do, and critics there are unhappy with the liberties taken by Edward Berger in his stylish adaptation. It’s a fine film, and could win more than a few Oscars next week, including this one. Rian Johnson would richly deserve the award for his delightfully witty script for Glass Onion, and Kazuo Ishiguro did a fine job of adapting Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film for Oliver Hermanus’s Living. But both those films are long shots here, and as I can’t remember what anyone said in Top Gun: Maverick, I’m assuming it hasn’t a hope. Which leaves Women Talking, by Sarah Polley, adapted from Miriam Toews’ novel about a group of Mennonite women who meet to decide how to respond to a campaign of sexual abuse.

Should win: Sarah Polley.

Will win: Sarah Polley.