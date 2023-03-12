Oscars: An Irish Goodbye crew have ‘fingers crossed’ for success

Tom Berkeley (left), Seamus O'Hara, James Martin and Ross White (right) pose with the award for British Short Film Award for An Irish Goodbye in the press room at the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The writers and a star of An Irish Goodbye have shared a special message of thanks to the Northern Ireland public ahead of the Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

An Irish Goodbye is up for a gong in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Northern Ireland Screen posted a message on social media encouraging the public to join them in wishing the entire team behind An Irish Goodbye the “very best of luck”.

In a video accompanying that post, Ross White, James Martin and Tom Berkeley delivered a direct message to the people of NI.

Speaking from an unusually overcast Tinsel Town, Ross said: “We’ve brought the weather with us.”

He added: “We’re very excited because tomorrow is the Oscars and it’s this man’s birthday (actor James Martin).

"We want to say a massive thank you to everyone back home. Your support, your enthusiasm for the film has just blown us away,

"We’re really proud to be representing our wee country on the global stage.”

James added that “the timing of it is just perfect”. Getting an opportunity to meet fellow actors is “just class” and he has his “fingers crossed” they can add an Oscar to the mantelpiece alongside their BAFTA.

Written and directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, the black comedy was shot on location in Derry, Templepatrick and Saintfield.

Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, the Bafta-winning and Oscar-nominated black comedy follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan following the untimely death of their mother.

Under the watchful eye of oddball parish priest Father O’Shea, the brothers’ pained reunion is worsened by the fact Turlough must now make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down Syndrome.

A robust and dedicated farmer, Lorcan’s dream of continuing to work the land he grew up on is thwarted when Turlough decides he’s sending him to live with their aunt on the other side of Ireland.

But when the brothers discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mother, Lorcan senses an opportunity: he’ll only agree to leave the farm once he and Turlough have completed every single wish on their mother’s list - all 100 of them.