Oscars: Northern Irish short film An Irish Goodbye gets nomination

An Cailin Ciuin and The Banshees of Inisherin have also scooped nominations

The results were announced on Tuesday afternoon. The film, which was written and co-directed by east Belfast’s Ross White, was up against 14 other short films to earn the nomination for the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Writers and Directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White spoke of their delight at the nomination.

“All our thanks go to our generous, passionate and talented cast and crew; a wee film shot in Templepatrick has somehow made its way to Hollywood - this is a dream come true. I mean, Steven Spielberg is going to be there lads,” they said in a joint statement.

“Having grown up watching the Oscars every year from afar, we are completely honoured and overwhelmed by this nomination. The Academy Awards represent the very pinnacle of international filmmaking, and we are simply blown away to be a small part of this year’s celebration.”

The black comedy features James Martin of Ups and Downs, Seamus O’Hara of The Northman – both from NI - and is centred around the reunion of two brothers following the death of their mother.

An Irish Goodbye is set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland and follows the brothers as they navigate the death of their mother.

The pain of her passing is made worse by the fact that Turlough, played by O’Hara, must make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down syndrome.

Lorcan wants to stay on the farm and tend the land, but Turlough has other plans – until they discover their mother’s bucket list.

The film was also nominated for Best British Short Film at the BAFTA Awards.

Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen Richard Williams said: “We are truly delighted for Ross, Tom and the entire team behind An Irish Goodbye who have secured a prestigious Oscars nomination. We are so proud of the team who continue to rack up acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Northern Ireland Screen is very pleased to have supported An Irish Goodbye and wish them every success for awards season.”

The Banshees of Inisherin scooped multiple nominations, while An Cailin Ciuin (The Quiet Girl) was the first ever Irish language film to be nominated for an Oscar. It will be competing in the Best International Feature film category.

Read more Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy receive first best actor Oscar nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin won a slew of nominations in the Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), Best Film Editing, and Best Music (Original Score) categories.

Colin Farrell was nominated for Best Actor, while Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were both nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Kerry Condon was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The period film follows a fallout between two old friends.

Based on Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, An Cailin Ciuin, directed by Colm Bairead, is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Read more The Quiet Girl is first Irish language feature film to be nominated for an Oscar

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, it follows Cait (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

The film was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

It has grossed more than one million euro (£878,000) at the box-office in Ireland and the UK, becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever and has won a number of awards.

Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive at Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, said: “This is an historic moment for Irish-language film, which we are immensely proud of, along with our Cine4 partners TG4 and the BAI. Best International feature is an intensely competitive category this year and so it is remarkable to have received the nomination.”

They also offered their congratulations to the other nominees: “We’re also delighted to see so many nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin, short film An Irish Goodbye, and for Irish actors Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.”

Alan Esslemont TG4 Director General said: “An Cailín Ciúin has touched the hearts of cinema-goers throughout the world, breaking record after record.”

“Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí have created a classic masterpiece and have become a huge source of pride for those of us who speak this minority language and for all those people worldwide who understand the importance of a thriving Irish language for Ireland’s culture and creativity,” he continued.

Irish actor Paul Mescal also won a Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination for his role in Aftersun.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 13.