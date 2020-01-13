Oscars: Saoirse Ronan receives fourth Academy Award nomination

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has received her fourth Oscar nomination with a best actress nod for her role in Little Women.

Ronan has previously been nominated for three Oscars; for best actress for Lady Bird (2017) and Brooklyn (2015), and best supporting actress for her performance in Atonement (2007) when she was just 13 years old.

The 25-year-old has regularly appeared on best actress nominee lists this awards season, but has so far lost out on both the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for best actress to Renee Zellweger for Judy.

But now she's in the running for the most prestigious accolade, as well as still being in with a chance to take home a Bafta for her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's adaption of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel.

She will compete once again against Zellweger at the 92nd Academy Awards in a strong category which also includes Cynthia Erivo for her role in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson, nominated for her performance in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, and Charlize Theron who is in the running for Bombshell.

Ronan's British co-star, Florence Pugh (24), is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Amy in the American coming-of-age period motion picture.

Also nominated in the best supporting actress category are Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation has also been nominated for best picture, best adapted screenplay, costume design and music (original score).

(L-R) Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Greta Gerwig (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

The nominees were announced during a livestream presented by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday morning.

Joker, Todd Phillips’s dark exploration of a troubled loner’s descent into madness, leads the way in nominations with 11, ahead of 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, which have 10 each.

All four of those films are nominated for best picture, alongside Ford V Ferrari, released in the UK as Le Mans ’66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite.

Four years on from the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the acting categories contained a lack of diversity.

In total, 19 of the 20 acting nominees across both the leading and supporting categories for men and women were white, with only Erivo bucking the trend.

Best actor nominees are Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes.

Rocketman’s Taron Egerton missed out on a nod for his work on Rocketman, as did The Irishman’s Robert De Niro and Le Mans ’66’s Christian Bale.

While in the supporting categories, Sir Anthony Hopkins is recognised for his work on The Two Popes alongside Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Al Pacino and his The Irishman co-star Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

1917’s 10 nods include best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best achievement in visual effects and best achievement in sound editing.

The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.