Oscars spot-light to be on James as he hits red carpet in a leopardskin tuxedo

Belfast star of short film will dress to impress on the big night

It’s the stuff of dreams — and Belfast actor James Martin doesn’t want to wake up.

But when he does this morning, it will be straight to the airport with Hollywood calling and the Oscars ceremony awaiting.

He’s been too busy to pack his bags, given the success of his role in Bafta-winning short An Irish Goodbye.

Instead, he has left that up to dad Ivan.

“He has a leopardskin tuxedo in there for me to wear on the night,” said James (30).

“I want to make an impression, but in Hollywood I don’t know how well I’ll stand out.

“It’s a crazy time, and it’s going to get crazier.”

The movie, co-written and directed by fellow Belfast man Ross White, is nominated in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

James Martin in a scene from An Irish Goodbye

There won’t be too much time for sightseeing, though, with a packed week ahead of Oscars night next Sunday.

“James will be staying with other cast and crew in a rented house deep in Beverly Hills,” said Ivan.

“It’s been arranged by the film company.

“We’d all love to be going with him, but his mum and uncle are the lucky ones making the trip.

“I’ll be sitting on the sofa at home with his brother Daniel and his grandad, with all our fingers and toes crossed that he manages to get his hands on one of those famous statues.

“I’ve already said to him that things like this don’t come along for everyone.

“There are so many actors, who people see on their TV screens every day, who never even get near Hollywood and an event like this.

“He’s going there to enjoy the ride, soak it all in and have the time of his life.”

And there will be plenty to keep James busy in Tinseltown.

“There’s going to be a special screening of An Irish Goodbye on Sunday night, so all the cast and crew over there will be attending that,” explained Ivan.

“And there’s not going to be much time for star spotting after that either.”

Earlier this week staff at Starbucks in Belfast’s Castle Lane where James works laid on the red carpet treatment as a special send-off.

And now staff at Starbucks in Hollywood are to repeat the celebration on his arrival.

“I might apply for a transfer if all goes well,” he joked.

Ivan said the US staff had told James they have a special ‘bling’ Starbucks apron for him when he arrives as their star guest on Tuesday.

He added: “They’ve told him it’s got gold lettering, a one-off production, but he’ll not be wearing it on the big night.

“That’s what the leopardskin tuxedo is for!

“His uncle and mother is going over too. He plays the guitar and James plays a bit of the harmonica.

“Guinness have been in touch and are planning a special party session in an Irish pub, so there’s that to look forward to in the middle of the week as well.

“Then later next week there’s another party, Oscar’s Go Wild. All the cast and crew are heading to that. It’s going to be a busy, busy week.”

It could go from Starbucks to starstruck, with James hoping to meet some of the other Irish movie stars who will be gathering in Los Angeles.

“Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, who have been nominated for The Banshees Of Inisherin, have already said they’ll be seeing him over there,” revealed Ivan.

Actor James Martin: Picture by Peter Morrison

Another looking out for him will be Brendan Fraser, nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Whale.

“Brendan made a point of coming over to James at the Baftas ceremony and introducing himself,” said Ivan.

“He’s said he will be seeing James over at the Oscars. Honestly, the number of people you would hope to get lucky enough to meet at some time in your life, who knew James before they met him, has been astonishing.

“This isn’t going to happen every year.”

The achievements of his son, who has Down’s syndrome, makes him so proud.

He added: “People are always very quick to tell you all about the things he won’t be able to do. But he has been able to do anything he put his mind to. The acting has been no different.

“Obviously, getting to the Oscars is not something you would ever, even in your wildest dreams, have thought could have happened.

“All you can do is enjoy it. So I’ve said to James: ‘Ride the wave and enjoy the ride because it’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience’.

“To be fair to James, he’s been surprising me all his life.”

Fingers will be crossed for one more big surprise next Sunday night.