Our Silent Emergency: Belfast teens tell Roman Kemp of friend's devastating suicide in BBC documentary

A new BBC documentary exploring the issue of suicide in young men has heard from the friends of a Belfast school pupil who died last year.

In Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, the radio DJ and television presenter travelled to Northern Ireland to discuss why it has the highest suicide rates in the UK.

Shaken by the suicide of his own friend and colleague Joe Lyons in August, Kemp had previously said he hoped the programme would encourage people to check in on their friends' mental wellbeing.

He spoke to a group of teenagers in Belfast, who lost their best friend Carl Mooney (15) in May.

Gifted: Carl Mooney

One friend recalled "he was a class clown, he was always playing up in school."

Asked what it was like to grow up in an area with a high suicide rate, another friend said they were already dealing with the suicide of another school friend.

"It seems to be as big as it's ever been," he said.

"You're just wondering, are we doing enough? Is there anything else that we can do? You're just thinking about, who is going to be next."

Another friend spoke of how Carl's death had left him paranoid and waking up each morning to check his phone in case of bad news.

Speaking to suicide prevention charity Lighthouse in north Belfast, Kemp heard of efforts to help younger people coping with the loss of friends.

A charity spokesperson those who had lost a friend to suicide became at higher risk, and their efforts included preventative measures to help young people process their grief.

The documentary crew was invited to a Lighthouse session with Carl's friends.

One teenager spoke of the final message he sent to Carl, looking forward to catching up, was never received.

Another said: "When he died there was a good part that felt like it was my fault. I was the closest to him where I lived. I could see his house from my mummy's window.

"I felt if I could have called for him a few days before."

The group were told of how many friends carry a similar burden after the death of a friend, but the best tribute was to look after their own mental health and support each other.

The documentary is now available to view on BBC iPlayer.