Over 100 hotshot investors lined up for economic summit

More than 100 investors have signed up for an investment summit here next month which promises to deliver “rocket fuel” to the economy, it was announced today.

The Department for Business and Trade in London said there would be more than 100 corporate leaders coming from the US, Middle East, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to learn about NI’s innovative businesses during the event on September 12 and 13.

The summit is part of a package promised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to show off the attractiveness of Northern Ireland in a new era under the Windsor Framework.

According to the business and trade department, “the summit marks a significant opportunity to demonstrate Northern Ireland’s innovation and technological strengths across its internationally renowned sectors, including advanced manufacturing, software and technology, financial and professional services, and emerging health and life science”.

It also said the summit would help create “a sustainable and inclusive economy, boosting growth and generating higher-paying jobs for communities across Northern Ireland”.

Speakers will include Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove, US Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Kennedy III and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris (below).

US multinational financial group Citi has been confirmed as the event’s principal partner, with its boss, David Livingstone, to give a speech.

After coming to set up in Belfast in 2005 with the intention of employing 375 people, Citi now employs more than 4,000 members of staff over four locations in Northern Ireland.

Minister for Investment Lord Dominic Johnson said: “As the UK’s second-largest tech hub outside London, we are witnessing a great transformation of business and communities as overseas investment floods into Northern Ireland.

“This September’s Investment Summit will provide the rocket fuel for Northern Ireland businesses to launch into new frontiers across technology, finance and more.”

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “In just four weeks, leading investors and international businesses from around the globe will see first-hand the talent and expertise Northern Ireland has to offer.

“The summit is a fantastic and exciting event which will support the UK Government’s vision for a prosperous Northern Ireland 25 years on from the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

Panel sessions at the event will focus on why global investors should choose Northern Ireland, with breakout sessions for each of the key growth sectors.

Meanwhile, An Irish Goodbye directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White will host a session on Northern Ireland’s thriving creative sector.

Earlier this month Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie wrote to Downing Street, with cross-party support, to express concerns about the investment conference going ahead without a devolved government in place.

He had suggested postponing the investment conference for a few weeks, to coincide with the visit of a US trade delegation, in order to give more time to talks regarding the restoration of Stormont.