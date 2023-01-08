Pals of Eamonn Holmes wish him well after Belfast presenter takes to social media ahead of GB News return

Fans and celebrity pals of Eamonn Holmes have wished him well after he took to social media to speak ahead of his return to TV screens with GB News on Monday morning.

The presenter has had several months off while undergoing back surgery in an attempt to deal with his chronic pain.

Speaking to the Sunday Life, a friend of the Belfast man said the time away from his job “was really hard” and that he was looking forward to the “mental stimulation and boost of being involved in live TV again”.

Now the 63-year-old himself has had his say, posting a video to his Instagram account, Holmes said he is looking forward to his return to the channel’s breakfast show slot from 6am.

"Just to say after nearly 4 months away off the telly I am back tomorrow, which sounds like a threat doesn't it,” he joked.

“You may or may not be aware of what happened to me. I had some back surgery because I've had disc problems for a year and a half or so and the surgery affected one of my legs, which led to me falling down stairs, and breaking my shoulder.

"So I had a leg that didn't work, and a shoulder that didn't work - and lots of other things in between.

“So here I am. I feel that there are only so many box sets I can watch or recommend to you.

“I'm not better, but I'm better than I was. And I've decided to make an attempt to go back to work on GB news from tomorrow (Monday). This is on the basis that work, hopefully, will help to heal me.

“As any of you who are long term sick, or who are in any way convalescing, particularly at home, will know, there's a lot of frustration involved in it. So for me, I am going to give it a go. And hopefully things will get better as a result of doing those day to day things.”

Many of Eamonn’s followers responded to the video wishing him well ahead of his return, including some of his famous pals on social media.

Welsh model Imogen Thomas wrote: “That’s amazing. I know how u feel regarding the frustration. We are 2 years in with my mum who has just been diagnosed with FND [Functional neurological disorder]. She feels so low most days. She was fit and healthy and suddenly this came and now life is majorly difficult. Good luck tomorrow.”

Dancer James Jordan called Eamonn the “best in the business”, with former X-Factor presenter Kate Thornton adding: “Welcome back.”

Belfast artist Terry Bradley wrote: “Best news, super star.”

In November Mr Holmes’ mother Josie passed away aged 93, with the Belfast man not being able to return to his home city for her funeral due to his health concerns.

He had to speak to the congregation, which included family members and famous friends, virtually, and revealed that his mother had given him her “blessing and understanding” for his decision not to attend the funeral.

Holmes, who is married to Ruth Langsford, has been candid with his health struggles over the last few years.

He had previously described his “hellish ten months” he had with chronic pain following three slipped discs and said his recovery, which also included a diagnosis of a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs, was “one day at a time” and that he didn’t expect to be back on morning television “until the new year.”

In 2016, he also had a double hip surgery after putting up with what he described as "25 years of agony".

The Northern Irish host joined GB News having previously hosted Friday’s This Morning, alongside his wife, for 15 years.

They also covered for regular hosts Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the holidays.

But the longstanding TV couple were replaced in 2021 by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.