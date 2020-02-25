Para turned Provo Paddy O'Kane 'centrally involved' in Scottish soldiers' murders, claims BBC Spotlight

From left: Dougald McCaughey and brothers Joseph and John McCaig were killed in 1971

A former Parachute Regiment soldier was "centrally involved" in one of the most notorious episodes of the Northern Ireland Troubles, it has been claimed.

Three off-duty Scottish soldiers, two of whom were brothers, were lured from a pub in Belfast city centre on March 10, 1971 and executed by the IRA.

John McCraig (17), his 18-year-old brother Joseph and Dougald McCaughey (23) of the Royal Highland Fusiliers were found shot dead by the side of a road in Ligoniel, north Belfast.

A BBC Spotlight documentary, to be aired on Tuesday night, names Paddy O'Kane, who had served seven years in the Parachute Regiment, as being involved in the killings.

The former soldier, who is now dead, is reported to have shared a drink with the three Scots before they were led to their deaths.

A former IRA member and members of O'Kane's own family confirmed to Spotlight that he said he played a key role in the killings.

O'Kane, who was from north Belfast, joined the Parachute Regiment in 1957 and served in Jordan and Cyprus.

He left the Army in 1964 with a "very good" service record and later joined the Provisional IRA at the outbreak of the Troubles in 1969.

O'Kane was identified by police as a prime suspect in the killings almost immediately after they were carried out, however he evaded arrest and went on the run in Republic.

Former IRA intelligence officer Kieran Conway said O'Kane spoke openly about his involvement in the murders, describing him as a "psychopath".

"I believe any man that could execute three young Scottish soldiers in that manner must have been a psychopath," he told Spotlight.

The programme also reports that O'Kane was a lead suspect in the Kingsmills massacre in January 1976, when 10 Protestant workmen was taken off their minibus and shot dead by the IRA.

He was granted a controversial "on-the-run" (OTR) letter 2007, after previously being refused in 2003, which confirmed he was not wanted by police in connection with any crime.

O'Kane died in 2009 in Shannon, Co Clare, were he had lived since 1976.

The murders of the three Scottish soldiers lead to widespread revulsion across the UK, particularly because they were off-duty and in civilian clothes at the time. They were shot while relieving themselves by the side of the road.

In response to the killings, it was announced that the security arrangements of off-duty soldiers would be reviewed.

The bodies of the three soldiers were discovered by a 14-year-old girl, Brenda Kielty.

She only spoke publicly once about what she witnessed, in an interview conducted in 2017.

"They were just shot and dumped on top of each other. I didn't know whether it was three Protestants or three Catholics, but I never dreamt it was three soldiers," she said.

"There was nothing to indicate that it was three soldiers."

Ms Kielty was only three years younger than the youngest of the victims, John McCaig.

"The wee boy had loads of freckles on his face. I actually put my hand on the wee boy's face and he was warm. He definitely wasn't cold like, he was warm," she said.

Spotlight, The Killings of the Three Scottish Soldiers, will be broadcast at 10.35pm on Tuesday on BBC 1 Northern Ireland.