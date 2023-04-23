Patrick Kielty a frontrunner to become Late Late Show host as odds are slashed

Northern Irish comedian Patrick Kielty has emerged as a frontrunner to become the new host of the Late Late Show.

The Co Down man is now seen as a popular choice to replace Ryan Tubridy, who will leave the Late Late Show next month after 14 years.

Paddy Power bookmakers have now slashed their odds on the 52-year-old replacing Tubridy as money was laid down on him taking over the RTE hot seat in recent days.

Outsider odds of 12/1 have plummeted over recent days to 2/1 for him to take over.

"We've seen some significant bets on Patrick Kielty to get the Late Late Show job. So much so that we've had to chop his price from 12/1 to 2/1,” a Paddy Power spokesperson said.

It means in betting terms that Kielty is only behind long-term favourite Claire Byrne, who remains at 8/11 on to replace her RTE pal Tubridy.

TV host Cat Deeley has said her husband would do “the most phenomenal job” as the new host of the Late Late Show.

In a recent interview, Cat, who describes Dublin as their “second home”, said Kielty has the right balance of “entertainment and politics”, as well as an intimate knowledge of Ireland that makes him suited to the highly-coveted role.

However, Cat said she could see why RTE chiefs might favour a female presenter for the show this time.

She added: "If I’m coming at it from the other side, I have to say, what, it’s been on since the 1960s and there’s never been a woman hosting?”

"I think there aren’t enough women in chat shows in general."

The Late Late Show’ was intended to be a summer “filler” but proved so successful with the public that it became part of the regular schedule.

On July 6, 1962, the Late Late Show went on air for the first time broadcast at 11.20pm. At the time, it was unusual to have a live talk and entertainment show on so late in the day’s viewing.

The following week the RTV Guide, as the RTÉ Guide was then known, included an article on the first broadcast.

A small piece of broadcasting history was made when for the first time the RTÉ television programme schedule stayed on air after midnight.

On that first show, the guests were Count Cyril McCormack, Ken Gray, George Desmond Hodnett and Harry Thuillier.

Gay Byrne was to be the show’s presenter and would remain so for the next 37 years.

Pat Kenny replaced Gay Byrne as the presenter in 1999 and remained in that position for 10 years until Tubridy took over.