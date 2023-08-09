Patrick Kielty announces his new film is to be shown in NI cinemas

Patrick Kielty has announced his new film Ballywalter is to be in cinemas across NI next month.

The film, which has the Dundrum comedian as its lead, is to be in cinemas on September 22nd.

Speaking on Twitter, the Late Late Show host said he was “delighted to be able to share this. And proud to be part of an amazing cast and crew.”

The film – shot on location at the Ards Peninsula and Belfast – has Kielty playing Shane, who is doing a weekly stand-up comedy course and who develops a friendship with a down-on-her-luck taxi driver, played by Dublin-born Seana Kerslake.

It had its world premiere in Belfast last year.

Before the world premiere, he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster the film directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah touches on Northern Ireland’s difficult political context without ever overtly referring to it.

“You end up carrying a lot of stuff you don’t think you are carrying. You don’t think it has anything to do with where we are from or what we have been through,” Kielty said.

“Every character is bringing something about living here and what they are having to go through.”

“It is not overtly political, but I think for a long time a lot of people here in Northern Ireland have been let down and had to do it on their own, this is the story of two people who can’t rely on anyone else,” he added.

“Maybe when they find someone they say: ‘Oh I am not on my own, maybe there is someone who can help me.’

“The idea that you have a government in London telling people in Northern Ireland that we need an election because Northern Ireland doesn’t have a functioning government, you are kind of looking at what is going on in Westminster and saying: ‘Really, you can say that with a straight face?’

“We are living in a society which is sadly becoming more polarised in a lot of social issues and people feel more alone."

