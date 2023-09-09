Patrick Kielty: ‘Do I want to have Ryan Tubridy as a guest on my Late Late Show? Of course I do’
As he takes over the hottest seat in Irish TV, the NI comedian tells John Meagher he didn’t go looking for The Late Late Show job and why he hasn’t asked his predecessor for advice
The low table between me and Patrick Kielty is laden with baked goods. Such is the mountain of calorific snacks supplied by RTE for our interview that one can almost imagine it becoming the subject of an inquiry by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.