Patrick Kielty hears Frampton violence fears, talks bridge to Scotland with architect and meets former UFF commander ‘keeping the peace’ for BBC One Hundred Years of Union doc

Programme: Patrick Kielty in Dundrum during the filming of television show One Hundred Years of Union. Credit: Seamus McCracken

Comedian Patrick Kielty is exploring what the future holds for Northern Ireland in its centenary year in a new BBC documentary on Thursday evening.

‘Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union’ will see the Co Down native investigate why the new trade border in the Irish Sea has led to violent protests this year and question whether conflict could return, nearly 25 years after the Troubles ended.

In January 1988, Kielty’s own father Jack was shot dead in his home village of Dundrum by loyalist paramilitary group, the UFF.

The TV star’s focus in his new personal film is on the generation born after the ceasefire.

He first speaks with Joel Keys, a 19-year-old from Belfast who has emerged as a modern voice for young loyalists.

Joel was arrested at the Belfast riots in April 2021 which began in protest of the Northern Ireland Protocol, but he was released without charge.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit. Unionists in Northern Ireland have been vehemently opposed to its terms, which see additional checks on goods arriving to the region from the rest of the UK.

Joel brings Kielty to celebrate bonfire night on July 11 and the pair also speak with Jackie McDonald, who was a commander with the UFF during the Troubles, but is now a community worker trying to ‘keep the peace’.

Kielty also meets with local former world boxing champion Carl Frampton, who talks about his worries for Northern Ireland’s future and has considered moving abroad as he believes there is “a real potential for violence” to return.

Lisa McGee, the creator of global hit comedy Derry Girls, also chats with Kielty about her experiences growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s and her hopes for the future.

Scottish professor Alan Dunlop, the architect behind the prospect of building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland, makes an appearance in the documentary.

In an attempt to mollify unionists after the NI Protocol was implemented, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had proposed plans to build a transport link to Scotland.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the plans, which were estimated to cost at least £15bn, had been axed due to limits placed on public spending by the Treasury, but Dunlop speaks to Kielty about what a “Celtic powerhouse” a bridge could make the two countries.

Kielty also learns about trans-generational trauma with Bronagh McConville, 26-year-old granddaughter of Jean McConville, who was abducted and killed by the IRA in 1972.

The republican paramilitary group claimed that the 38-year-old mother of 10 was a British Army informer, although no evidence of this was ever produced.

Ms McConville’s body wasn’t discovered until 2003, when the IRA revealed that they had buried her on Shelling Hill Beach in the Republic of Ireland.

Bronagh, who was aged eight at the time, was there for the search and discusses with Kielty how her family’s past experiences have affected her own mental health today.

Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union will be shown on BBC One NI at 9pm on Thursday.