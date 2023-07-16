Patrick Kielty hired to host RTE’s Late Late Show at a ‘very reasonable price’ confirms new director-general

The new director-general of RTE has revealed they secured Co Down comedian Patrick Kielty to host the flagship Late Late Show on the channel at a “very reasonable price”.

RTE has been engulfed in turmoil since it admitted it had under-declared former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy’s earnings by €345,000 (£296,000) from 2017 to 2022.

The figure included three €75,000(£64,000) annual payments received by Tubridy for proposed public appearances for Renault, as part of a tripartite agreement involving the sponsor, RTE and the presenter.

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

Tubridy departed the show following 14 years at the helm, with Kielty becoming the fourth host of the long-running show for its 61st season next September.

Last month amid the scandal over additional payments made to his predecessor, the Dundrum man revealed he will be paid €250,000 (£216,000) per 30-show season and has signed a contract for three seasons.

He will also get a one-off payment of €20,000 for pre-production between now and September, but has waived a further €50,000 worth of travel expenses available to him under his contract.

New director-general Kevin Bakhurst said the broadcaster needs to show it has changed significantly in the wake of the recent controversy and needs to keep “downward pressure” on presenters’ pay, as he attempts to restore confidence in the crisis-hit organisation.

"We had extremely good discussions with Paddy Kielty,” he told the Sunday Business Post.

“For someone with his reputation and experience, I think he’s come at a very reasonable price.”

In his first major act as RTE boss last week, Mr Bakhurst stood down the broadcaster’s executive board and replaced it with a temporary interim leadership team.

He has played down the prospect of RTE requiring a funding bailout from government.

“We need to show that the organisation has changed significantly and is more accountable and more transparent and is worthy of being properly funded,” he added.

He went on: “Lots of things are going to be different – primarily the way we oversee and govern commercial and the relationship between commercial and public service.

“We need to make sure that where there’s expenditure on client hospitality, that it’s properly documented, properly approved, and properly accounted for.”

With regard to shrinking the size of the organisation, Mr Bakhurst said he will keep all options under review.

“As things stand at the moment, you know, we need to stabilise the ship. I want to be ambitious and drive on with some initiatives, but a lot of them are about pricing and we need to see what’s happening with finances.

“I can’t take any options off the table. You’ve got to work with the money. We need to take some strategic decisions about the sort of areas that we want to remain doing.”

Tubridy has been off air from his weekday radio show since the payments scandal broke at RTE last month and his future at the broadcaster remains in serious doubt.

The presenter and his agent appeared before two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday where he said he had been “publicly cancelled” and it was “touch and go” whether he would be allowed to return to his weekly radio programme.