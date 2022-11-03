Patrick Kielty: New movie Ballywalter reflects Northern Ireland as a place people ‘look out for each other’

Patrick Kielty stars in his first film, ‘Ballywater’, which has its premiere at the Belfast Film Festival on Thursday. Picture by Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

Comedian Patrick Kielty has described Northern Ireland as a place where people “look out for each other”, ahead of the debut of his debut feature-film acting role.

The Co Down man stars in Ballywalter, which will have its world premiere in Belfast on Thursday.

The film – shot on location at the Ards Peninsula and Belfast – has Kielty playing Shane, who is doing a weekly stand-up comedy course and who develops a friendship with a down-on-her-luck taxi driver, played by Dublin-born Seana Kerslake.

The Dundrum comedian told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster the film directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah touches on Northern Ireland’s difficult political context without ever overtly referring to it.

“You end up carrying a lot of stuff you don’t think you are carrying. You don’t think it has anything to do with where we are from or what we have been through,” Kielty said.

“Every character is bringing something about living here and what they are having to go through.

“It is not overtly political, but I think for a long time a lot of people here in Northern Ireland have been let down and had to do it on their own, this is the story of two people who can’t rely on anyone else.

“Maybe when they find someone they say: ‘Oh I am not on my own, maybe there is someone who can help me.’

“The idea that you have a government in London telling people in Northern Ireland that we need an election because Northern Ireland doesn’t have a functioning government, you are kind of looking at what is going on in Westminster and saying: ‘Really, you can say that with a straight face?’

“We are living in a society which is sadly becoming more polarised in a lot of social issues and people feel more alone.

“I think Northern Ireland has always been very good as a place that has looked out for other people.

“We talk about our society is polarised. In a lot of ways that is true and in another way, we have always been a society that looks out for each other and I think this film reflects who we are as a society.

“I feel the way so many people feel about Northern Ireland - if you look at how far we have come... this place survives and in many ways thrives in spite of the politics.

“If you actually could just imagine the energy Northern Ireland has, if it had functioning supporting politicians behind the people. Could you imagine how amazing we could be if we got that right?”

Ballywalter was written by the Belfast-born screenwriter Stacey Gregg and the premiere is set to take place at Cineworld in the city.

Talking about the idea of watching his first feature-film acting role, Kielty said he has “never been more nervous about anything in my life” and described it as “terrifying”.

“This was so far out of my comfort zone whenever they approached me and offered me the part, I genuinely thought they were asking me to audition,” he added.

“I didn’t think it was real. When you get to my stage you are not really expecting to be offered the lead in a movie. It has just been one of the most amazing adventures I have had.”