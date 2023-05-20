Patrick Kielty officially announced as host of RTE’s Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has said he is “absolutely thrilled” after being announced as the new host of the Late Late Show.

The popular Co Down comedian had been strongly tipped to take over the role after Ryan Tubridy announced he was stepping down.

He becomes the long-running RTE show’s fourth full-time host, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Tubridy.

His first show will be in the autumn.

Kielty (52) said he was delighted by the news, and emphasised that he had big shoes to fill.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show," he said.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

"I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

Jim Jennings, RTE’s director of content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland's finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.

"Patrick's personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September. We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it.”

Kielty began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast. Since then, he has built a stellar career across TV and radio, while his live stand-up tours have sold out across the UK and Ireland.

Kielty’s father Jack was shot dead by the UFF in 1988 in Dundrum.

His Bafta-nominated My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me saw him named UK documentary host of the year at the 2018 Grierson Awards, while his most recent film, Patrick Kielty:100 Years of Union, also won an RTS award.

He also starred alongside IFTA nominated Seana Kerslake in Ballywalter.

Kielty has experience presenting his own show – Patrick Kielty Almost Live, aired on BBC One from 1999 to 2003.

Bookmakers had slashed the odds on Kielty taking the Late Late hotseat.

Former favourites Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney, who both work for RTE, had ruled themselves out of the running.

Asked about the role earlier this month, Kielty said whoever landed the job will be “really, really lucky”, saying the Late Late is “one of the greatest TV shows on the planet”.

His wife, TV host Cat Deeley, had said Kielty would do “the most phenomenal job” if handed the role.

In a recent interview, Cat, who describes Dublin as their “second home”, said Kielty has the right balance of “entertainment and politics”, as well as an intimate knowledge of Ireland that makes him suited to the highly-coveted role.

Gay Byrne was to be the show’s presenter and would remain so for the next 37 years.

Pat Kenny replaced Byrne as the presenter in 1999 and remained in that position for 10 years until Tubridy took over.