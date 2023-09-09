Patrick Kielty on growing up amid the Troubles, 'special' Late Late Show job and interviewing Tubridy

As he takes over the hottest seat in Irish TV, the NI comedian tells John Meagher he didn’t go looking for The Late Late Show job and why he hasn’t asked his predecessor for advice

Patrick Kielty will host his first Late Late Show on September 15. Photo by Andres Poveda

John Meagher Today at 08:50