Patrick Kielty on Will Smith slap: Violence was never used against me when I performed stand-up during the Troubles

Northern Irish comedian Patrick Kielty joked he never had violence used against him when performing stand up during the Troubles after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The 51-year-old from Dundrum, Co Down, was promoting his first stand up tour in six years, ‘Borderline’, on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Tuesday.

Borderline will see Kielty offer a funny and personal take on borders, national identity and the future of the UK in a post-Brexit landscape.

Kielty reflects on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Irish border and the death of his father Jack, who was murdered in 1988 by the UFF.

Speaking on GMB, Kielty, who seemed excited to be returning to stand up, was asked about the now infamous Oscars incident.

Smith made headlines around the world after he struck US comedian Rock when he took offence to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia during the March ceremony.

After starting out in Belfast’s first ever comedy club in pre-ceasefire Northern Ireland, Kielty said he would have performed in front of an audience who may have been involved in “certain things” regarding the Troubles.

“I was getting up and telling jokes about them and I had never violence used to me in the six years at that club,” he laughed.

“When the Oscars becomes more dangerous than pre-ceasefire Northern Ireland, I kind of think we’ve crossed the line.”

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Giving an idea of what Borderline is all about, Kielty said coming from Northern Ireland gives him a unique look at how polarised and divided the world has become and will allow him to try and “make a little sense” of it.

“When you come from Northern Ireland and you’re part of the UK but you’ve got a sea border there and so you’re not really part of the UK and you look at how united the United Kingdom actually is, or disunited,” he stated.

“I think it’s quite a nice time for someone who grew up in a divided society to maybe get on stage and try to make a little bit of sense of – I think the world is going in a slightly polarised way.

“We now have news and fake news, and I think we’re dealing in a post-truth era.”

Kielty said it would be wrong of him to get on stage and talk about borders and identity without talking about who he is, where he is from and what happened to his father.

Looking back, he said he thought Northern Ireland was a great place to live growing up but realised it wasn’t after his father’s murder, but “you realise that Northern Ireland came together as a society and that’s a positive good news story”.

“As time goes on it’s much, much easier to remember the funny stuff and the good stuff,” said Kielty. “There’s some poignant stuff in there about my dad as well.”

On the idea of borders, Kielty said he grew up beside “one of the most fortified borders in Europe” and now there is an invisible border in the Irish Sea that “seems to be upsetting a lot of people”.

“We have a Prime Minister who said that he was never going to put that border there, then he did put it there, then he denied he put it there, and then when everybody found out that was a lie, he said ‘oh, look over there, there’s a bridge to Scotland’,” added Kielty.

“There’s lots of humour in the idea of borders and where we really think borders are in our heads.

“That idea of, ‘there’s a border in the Irish Sea’. Is there? It’s quite surreal and that makes for good comedy.”