Patrick Kielty reveals salary for RTE’s Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has revealed that he will be paid €250,000 for hosting the Late Late Show.

In a statement, the incoming host confirmed he has signed a three-season deal beginning this September.

He will be paid for a 30-show season, with any additional shows being paid on a pro-rata basis.

He will also receive a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this,” he said.

“I’ve made it clear to RTE that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.

“I’ve also asked RTE to carbon offset my flights.

“I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

RTÉ bosses have confirmed Kielty’s contract to present the show has been signed by both sides. The station’s management also said they would be happy to publish the salary – if Kielty agreed. Kielty has indicated to RTÉ he wants his salary to be known.

RTÉ acting director general Mr Lynch also said Kielty was recently informed of the impending issue around Ryan Tubridy’s pay. “As soon as we were aware as an exec board, he was warned it was coming,” Mr Lynch said.

Kielty had initially walked away in silence on Sunday when asked by the Irish Independent whether he would be willing to disclose his pay. He also replied when asked about the RTÉ payments scandal: “I’ll need a few more beers before I could talk about that.”

