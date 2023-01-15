Patrick Kielty says he ‘buried’ trauma of his dad being murdered by paramilitaries

Patrick Kielty has opened up about the trauma of losing his father as a 16-year-old on RTE’s The Tommy Tiernan Show.

Mr Kielty’s father Jack, who worked as a building contractor, was murdered at the age of 45 in 1988 by loyalist paramilitaries.

“Whenever he was killed, it wasn’t normal. I know that now. But up there [in Northern Ireland] at that time, it wasn’t special,” the Co Down comedian said.

He spoke candidly of how he had buried the trauma and community members making him feel as if he had to behave like an adult.

“I think that I thought I was dealing with it. You were living in a society and you were part of a community that was telling you, ‘You know you boys have to look after your mother’ and you are men,” he added.

Mr Kielty’s Down minors GAA team won the All Ireland competition in 1987. He said he remembered collecting his medal just before Christmas and the shock of his father being shot only a month later at the end of January.

“When you’re 16 and you’re running out of Croke Park with your brother who’s 17 and you’ve men in changing rooms telling you that you are men, you kind of think you’re fully formed.”

Mr Kielty said he was conscious of drawing attention to what happened in his stand-up, feeling that there may be members of the audience who had been through “worse” than he had.

“I didn’t want to make a big deal of that. If you’re standing on a stage in front of people who’ve potentially been through a hell of a lot worse than you’ve been through – and some of the stuff that was going on up there was worse than what I went through,” he said.

Tiernan asked if it was possible for people to have been through worse.

Mr Kielty said: “I think it is. I think people that buried children [had it worse].”

“You were a child,” said Mr Tiernan.

Mr Kielty replied “I didn’t know I was.”

Social media users were moved by the interview, with one saying: “The compassion and empathy that Patrick Kielty has is exceptional.

"Tommy Tiernan is spot on. They were children – but conditioned to accept the very worst as ‘not special’. What stands out, more than anything, is how Patrick Kielty has been a voice for the very best of our province ever since.”

He also talked about how he won over his TV presenter wife Cat Deeley.

Mr Kielty was in a Co Down pub when he rang Ms Deeley to wish her a happy birthday. When she told him she was having a birthday lunch in LA the next day, Mr Kielty booked a flight to surprise her.

"She nearly fell off her chair when she saw me at the hotel," Patrick laughed.

This revelation also proved popular on social media, with one Twitter user joking: "Patrick Kielty will leave his local pub in Co Down for a girl and fly to Los Angeles to be at her birthday lunch and you can't even get a text back.”