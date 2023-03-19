Patrick Kielty tipped as ‘ideal’ Late Late Show host by former Mrs Brown’s Boys star

Former Mrs Brown’s Boys star Rory Cowan has suggested that Patrick Kielty would be a ‘terrific’ replacement for Ryan Tubridy as host of the Late Late Show.

He said Kielty, from Dundrum in Co Down, had a versatile presenting style which would be “ideal” for the role.

RTE announced last Thursday that Tubridy, who has hosted the long-running talk show since 2009, would be standing down.

No decision has been made on who will succeed him, but bookies have Miriam O’Callaghan and Claire Byrne among the favourites.

RTE insiders are firmly tipping Byrne as the frontrunner for the job — with several people telling the Sunday Independent “it has to be a woman”, given that a man has occupied the chair since 1962.

On Thursday, former host Pat Kenny also told listeners on his Newstalk show: “It’s almost inevitable it will be a woman.”

Taking to Twitter, Cowan suggested that Kielty should take on the role.

Rory Cowan

“It seems everyone in Ireland is talking about who will replace Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show. I think Patrick Kielty would be ideal,” he posted.

“He’s well capable of doing the serious and light interviews. I think he’d be a terrific host of the show.”

Many users agreed with Mr Cowan’s sentiments, with one user commenting, ‘Best suggestion yet’.

Another user wrote: “I hadn’t thought of him, but I think you are right. He would be a perfect fit.”

Kielty has hosted several TV chat shows including a brief stint on ITV’s This Morning, Stand Up for the Week with Channel 4, and BBC 2’s daily quiz show Debatable.

He also hosted the award-winning documentary, ‘My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me’, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Most recently he starred in the bittersweet comedy, ‘Ballywalter’, which was filmed along the Ards Peninsula.

He is no stranger to RTE roles, with his part in All Walks of Life, where the well-known comic talked about his childhood.

Kielty was strongly linked to the Late Late hotseat when Gay Byrne stepped down in 1999.

The Irish Sun on Sunday reported that Alan Tyler, RTE’s new Group Head of Entertainment and Music, will be involved in selecting the new Late, Late host. It is currently believed that the former BBC man will give consideration to Kielty, along with Angela Scanlon.

On Friday’s Late Late, Tubridy, who replaced Pat Kenny, spoke with fondness about his time at the helm of the show.

He said: “It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last 14 years.”

He thanked his colleagues for their hard work, stating that many had become ‘good friends’. He also thanked viewers for their generosity in donating €30 million euro to a number of Irish charities throughout the years.

Tubridy added: “As I reflect on my time at the helm, I realise that we experienced extraordinary times as a country in that period.

“During the pandemic particularly, the viewing figures bear testament to the fact that many families across Ireland tuned in as we tried to make sense of it all.”

The presenter’s final programme will broadcast on Friday May 26, though he will continue to present his weekday show on RTE Radio One.