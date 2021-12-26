Patrick Kielty wins £50k in festive Chase for NI cancer charity

Patrick Kielty during his appearance on The Chase

A Northern Ireland charity has issued a heartfelt thank you to comedian Patrick Kielty after he helped win them £50,000 in a festive edition of ITV quiz show The Chase.

Kielty took part in the Christmas Eve show alongside fellow celebrities Jenni Falconer, Lesley Joseph and Judge Jules, winning a combined £200,000 for their chosen charities.

The Co Down native was last up out of the four contestants, with the three others having banked £21,000 between them.

He answered six questions correctly in his cash builder, and then turned down the £6,000 offer and a step closer to home in favour of the high offer of £179,000.

In the head-to-head, Kielty got one question wrong, however he still made it to the final after chaser Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty answered two questions incorrectly.

Onto the final chase, the team set a target of 20 for Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace, and Kielty got six questions right, as well as two pushback questions - one thankfully being about Belfast's Black Mountain.

Each of the team won £50,000 for their respective charities, with Kielty choosing the Cancer Fund for Children.

The charity took to social media to thank Kielty.

"Wow what an incredible performance by all the celebrities on tonight's #TheChase Christmas Special,” they posted on Twitter.

"Massive THANK YOU to @PatricKielty for winning us a surprise Christmas present of £50K to support children & young people living with cancer."

The comedian replied: "Delighted I could surprise you guys tonight. To everyone at @CancerFundChild - THANK YOU!

"So glad to be back in Co Down for Christmas this year. And SO proud of what you do for everyone here at home X."

Based in Belfast, the Cancer Fund for Children provides practical and financial support to children and young people up to and including the age of 24 who are living with cancer, and their families. The £50,000 prize money will be going to the charity's Daisy Lodge cancer respite centre in Newcastle.

Scores of people took to social media to say thank you to Kielty,

"What a star he is. The most wonderful Daisy Lodge will be so grateful. Well done @PatricKielty," one viewer said.

Another said: "Patrick was brilliant, proud to be from the same county, top man!"

One commented: "People like Patrick restore ones faith in humanity, an oftentimes hard thing to do."

The other three contestants were playing for the charities The Children's Trust, Acting for Others and Cancer Research UK.

Meanwhile, Ulster's United Rugby Championship tie against Connacht in Belfast on Boxing Day was postponed due to Covid cases in the squad, however all was not lost. Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie took to social media to reveal that the unused food from the cancelled hospitality for the game would go to those in need.

"!It’s a shame there’s no @UlsterRugby match today, but it’s made my day that we managed to use much of the food from cancelled hospitality for @homelessbelfast," he wrote on Sunday.

"Small way to help at a tough time of year for people. Thanks to the guys @YellowDoorCater for your help."

The food went to Belfast's Welcome Organisation, which offers support and services to the homeless 365 days a year.