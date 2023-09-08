Patrick Kielty’s co-star in debut film Ballywalter suggests he has wife Cat Deeley as guest on Late Late Show

Director Prasanna Puwanarajah takes a selfie with Seana Kerslake and Patrick Kielty on the red carpet at the Light House Cinema, Dublin.

Seana Kerslake, who co-stars alongside Patrick Kielty in the Dundrum presenter’s dramatic debut, has suggested that his wife Cat Deeley appears as a guest on The Late Late Show.

Kerslake and Kielty play the leading roles in the upcoming film Ballywalter, set as the title suggests in the harbour village on the Co Down coast.

The comedy-drama follows Shane (Kielty) who has exiled himself to Ballywalter following the break-up of his marriage. He tries to get his life back on track by enrolling in a stand-up comedy course.

Eileen (Kerslake) is an unrepentant university dropout whose dreams of a successful life in London have fallen by the wayside, and as she starts working as an unlicensed taxi driver back home in Belfast, she begins shuttling Shane back and forward from the city for his classes.

Kerslake’s performance saw her nominated in the Lead Actress — Film category of the Irish Film and Television Awards earlier this year

Ballywalter will hit UK and Irish audiences on Friday, September 22 — the same day as Kielty’s second episode hosting The Late Late Show.

“At one point at the start of the year, we were hoping to get on The Late Late Show as guests for this film, so that’s going to be interesting,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The first Friday night (September 15) is my first show and then the second Friday night is when this comes out. Exciting times, so watch this space for guests.”

Both Kerslake and Kielty spoke to this newspaper about their upcoming film, which was directed by former Line Of Duty actor, Prasanna Puwanarajah.

When also asked about potentially having Kerslake or other future guests on The Late Late Show, the Dublin actress said: “I’d like to see you and Cat [Deeley]. I’d like to see you sit there so I could feel like, ‘what goes on?’”

Kielty joked: “Thanks for that! That’s really not a constructive suggestion, but thanks for that. Watch this space.”

Kielty has been married to fellow TV presenter and actress Deeley for 13 years, and the couple live together in London with their two children.

While he did not reveal whether his family would attend his first Late Late Show next week, the 52-year-old did say that one of his dream guests would be a former Manchester United manager. “Maybe someone like Alex Ferguson, I suppose as someone who grew up supporting Man United; that would be something,” he said.

“The best part of The Late Late Show is for me, to talk to so many different people from so many different walks of life, so there’s not really going to be one dream guest.

“What’s great about the show is that it’s live and we’ll have two or three guests on.

“It’s just about getting started and getting the first one out of the way, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

He did keep quiet on the prospect of one potential guest appearance though, following some new headlines this week.

Brian Warfield of the Wolfe Tones told The Irish Sun that he hopes Kielty will have the band back on The Late Late Show, as they did not feature once during Ryan Tubridy’s 14-year tenure as host.

The trad group were last on RTE’s prime Friday night programme in 2007, when Pat Kenny was at the helm.

Warfield’s words came after 30,000 people attended the Wolfe Tones’ gig at the Irish music festival, Electric Picnic, where thousands of people were filmed singing “Ooh ah, up the Ra” to their Celtic Symphony song.

Back in January, speaking on The Tommy Tiernan Show about the same song, Kielty had said: “It’s a lot easier to sing a rebel song about a united Ireland than to not sing it and have it.

“What I’m saying is that you can’t physically unite the island and have nearly a million unionists up the road joining this country without changing some furniture to make those people feel welcome.”

When asked if having those conversations on The Late Late Show with the band could be a viable option, Kielty politely commented: “I have no interest in getting into a Wolfe Tones chat here today. That’s another chat for another day.”

While Kielty will now take on the role of Ireland’s biggest broadcasting job, he still remains grateful and close to his humble beginnings, including the fact that he was the first man to take to the stage of south Belfast’s Empire Comedy Club back in 1992.

“For me, to be from Co Down and be in a movie set in Co Down – that was just amazing, although I’m not sure whether you take it as a compliment when somebody says, ‘we’re looking for somebody that is middle-aged, who wants to be a comedian, but doesn’t get any laughs, and we want you.’

“I started out in The Empire Comedy Club. For the final scenes of this movie to be in The Empire Comedy Club, is a real sort of full circle. All that stuff was really special.”

He did note that he perhaps resonated with his character more than he would have liked to.

“I’m meant to be playing somebody whose life is completely on the skit and he’s out of shape and down on his luck.

“I was brought into the make-up chair on the first day to kind of make me look worse to ‘become’ Shane. The make-up girl just looked at me in the mirror and went, ‘I think he’s absolutely good.’

“So sadly, there’s a lot more that I can relate to with Shane than I previously thought!”

The NI star continued: “I think for both of us [Kerslake and Kielty] it’s more about the bit of heart that both our characters have, trying to make that connection and two broken people trying to maybe save each other.”

​Ballywalter, which was shot on location in Northern Ireland and had its world premiere at last year’s Belfast Film Festival, will be released in cinemas across Ireland and the UK on September 22.